UTV Life goes country with Farmers Bash’ special

UTV’s weekly magazine programme ‘UTV Life’ hit the SSE Arena recently for filming of the ‘Farmer’s Bash’ country music concert for a special ‘UTV Life Goes Country’ programme to be transmitted on Thursday, January 16 at 9pm.

Host Pamela Ballantine and reporter Rita Fitzgerald got exclusive access to the concert which took place late last year where stars of the Irish country music scene and from further afield performed to a sold out arena.

Pamela with Derek Ryan

The one hour special is packed full of behind-the-scenes interviews with stars such as Cliona Hagan and Jonny Brady, as well as showing performances of the stars’ best known hits and new songs too.

Host Pamela Ballantine got to sit and chat with star of Irish country Derek Ryan who talks about the growing success of the Farmers’ Bash and the popularity of country music across all age groups. Cliona Hagan chats to Pamela about her background in classical music and how she came to love country music – she’s delighted to be performing a new duet with Derek later on that evening called ‘Only getting started’’. Pamela also caught up with Young Farmer teenager Zoe Turtle, who won the Farmers’ Bash competition in the summer to perform at the Belfast event.

Reporter Rita Fitzgerald was also backstage on that busy night to chat with Jonny Brady and Mike Denver, as well as Finnish country rock band Steve’n’Seagulls. Rita also went out in the crowd to get the fans’ reaction to the whole event.

Join Pamela for UTV Life Goes Country Thursday, January 16 9pm on UTV.

Rita with Finnish country rock band Steve'n Seagull

Viewers can join in the conversation on Twitter @UTVLife.