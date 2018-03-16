UTV’S Rare Breed continues with episode 10 on Wednesday

The ninth episode of Rare Breed - A Farming Year was once again the most watched programme in Northern Ireland at 8pm on Wednesday past with an average audience of 212,000 viewers and a 35% share, over double that of the next most watched programme on BBC1.

The programme continues this Wednesday (March 21st) with all the farmers making plans for winter.

Geoffrey Ringland from Katesbridge in Co Down

A Bovine TB threat has upset daily life for one of the farms, with another scanning cattle for pregnancies.

Turkeys are growing and feeding outside, and one young farmer sets her sights on her own sheep.

In Clogher, The McGoverns have an anxious wait. In February 2017 Bovine TB was found in the herd, and they now need two consecutive clear tests to get the all-clear. They have one, and are awaiting the all-important second test.

Dad Sean is frustrated: “You can’t move cattle from the farm….you can’t bring cattle in…..you can’t sell, it’s like people doing a week’s work and not getting paid for it.”

Libby Clarke

Near Katesbridge in Co Down, Geoffrey Ringland is collecting a new addition to his goat herd. Rory the goat is part of a plan to breed goats suitable for eating.

Geoffrey remarks: “There’s always chaos where there’s a goat.”

But Rory redeems himself by going straight into the pen of females.

Geoffrey says: “He’s very romantic, this lad.”

James Alexander

Libby Clarke and daughter Kate are welcoming new arrivals at their farm near Lurgan.

Thirteen year old Kate is starting her own flock of Dorset sheep.

She’s saved her pocket money and made and sold perfume to pay for the two ewes.

Libby remarks: “It’s nice we’re having sheep back again.”

Hurricane Ophelia arrives and causes a headache at James Alexander's farm near Toomebridge in Antrim. A newly installed shed roof is damaged but luckily no people or animals are injured.

UTV’s Mark McFadden narrates the series, sponsored by Dale Farm. Rare Breed – A Farming Year continues on Wednesday 21st March at 8pm on UTV.