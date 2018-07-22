Valais Blacknose Export Sale to take place at Balmoral Showgrounds

The announcement of the first sale in Ireland of Valais Blacknose sheep has stirred up considerable interest with catalogues now available on request.

The auction which takes place on Friday evening 27th July will be held at the Balmoral Show Grounds in Lisburn, and conducted by Shaun Irvine, Ballymena Livestock Mart.

All stock are eligible for immediate export on the night.

There will be 53 lots to come under the hammer comprising of 4 stock ewes, 2 ewes with lambs at foot, 28 well bred ewe lambs, 14 ram lambs and 5 castrated ram lambs suitable for pets.

The sheep are from the highly regarded flock of Richard & Selina Beattie, who made their debut at Balmoral Show earlier in the year with their very own promotional stand. The sale lots offer a unique opportunity for new flocks to be formed.

Heralded as the “World’s Cutest Sheep” the Valais Blacknose have a unique appearance and have quite a following throughout the UK and Ireland. All of the stock are fully registered and feature many top bloodlines imported from Switzerland.

Viewing is from 5pm on Friday 27th July followed by the sale at 7.30pm sharp.

Seats cannot be reserved so auctioneer Shaun Irvine recommends interested parties to arrive early!

For catalogues contact Ballymena Mart 02825 633470 or Richard Beattie 07984694616.