On Wednesday 23rd October the Ulster Farmers’ Union vegetable committee held their third open vegetable meeting after a successful gathering earlier in the month, which recognised and celebrated those ambassadors who have shaped our horticulture industry as we know it today. This follow up meeting provided the opportunity for all in the vegetable supply chain to get together and discuss how best the vegetable sector could come together and drive the industry forward.

Invest NI attended this UFU vegetable meeting on Wednesday evening to discuss Collaborative Programme opportunities with the growers.

Pictured (left to right): David Brown, UFU deputy president, Adrian Magowan, UFU vegetable chairman, and Roy Lyttle, UFU vegetable vice chairman.