Veterinary Council of Ireland elects four members to council

The Veterinary Council of Ireland, the statutory body responsible for the regulation and management of the practise of veterinary medicine and veterinary nursing, has elected four veterinary practitioners to the council, following a veterinary practitioner election.

The elected candidates are:

Séamus McManus

Mr Séamus (James Kevin) McManus

Mr Patrick Gerard Cusack

Mr Arthur O’Connor

Mr Ian R M Fleming

Arthur O'Connor

The four new members were elected by registrants of the Veterinary Council of Ireland. The elected practitioners will be appointed by the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Mr Michael Creed TD, to commence their term on January 1, 2020.

Peadar Ó Scanaill, President of the Veterinary Council of Ireland said: “I wish to congratulate the four successful candidates. I believe that each of them will serve the Council well in the years to come. I am confident they will do their utmost to uphold the highest standards in the best interests of animal health and welfare, and in the interest of our registrants.”

Both Arthur O’Connor and Ian Fleming are newly elected members of the council.

Patrick Gerard Cusack and Séamus McManus are returning council members.

Arthur O’Connor has 25 years’ experience in private practice, with 20 years as the principal vet of a mainly large animal practice.

He is currently the Honorary Treasurer of the Veterinary Officers Association.

Ger Cusack is a partner in Comeragh Veterinary in Co Waterford.

He was first elected to the Veterinary Council in 2015 and has served as a member of the Audit, Risk and Finance Committee and the Preliminary Investigation Committee of the council.

Ian Fleming works at Dutahane Veterinary Clinic in Co Cork.

Ian mainly works in the farm animal side of the practice, supporting the small animal sector as required.

Ian has previously represented the East Cork constituency on the executive of the Irish Veterinary Union.

Séamus McManus is retired from full time veterinary practice and lives in Co Galway.

He was first elected to the Veterinary Council in October 2015.

He is currently Chair of the Practice Premises Committee and the Conjoint Committee, and serves on the Fitness to Practise Committee of the Council.