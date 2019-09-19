Veterinary Council of Ireland hosts their first ever stand at the National Ploughing Championships

The Veterinary Council of Ireland, the statutory body responsible for the regulation and management of the practise of veterinary medicine and veterinary nursing, is hosting a stand at the National Ploughing Championships in County Carlow from 17th – 19th September.

This is their first year taking a stand at the event. The stand features model animals which allow children to try their hand at delivering a baby calf and piglet, and also features a toy animal pet hospital.

Mr Ger Cusack (CB Vci Council) and Niamh Gibson from Dublin photographed at the 2019 Ploughing Veterinary Council of Ireland stand. Photography by Thomas Sunderland

The Veterinary Council are using the opportunity to discuss their strategy for 2019 – 2023 with attendees, which is to be published later this year. The strategy will seek to work with partner bodies to shape the professional lives of veterinary registrants and to ensure the development and oversight of the veterinary professions continues to foster best professional practise, in the best interest of animal welfare and the public.

It contains the following strategic objectives:

Leading animal health and welfare in line with one health, one welfare initiatives

Maintain confidence of the public and veterinary professions in the Veterinary Council of Ireland processes

Enable good professional practice and professionalism through education

Support the health and wellbeing of registrants

Support and develop the role of the Veterinary Nurse

Enhance, influence and inform policy through insightful research and meaningful engagement / Proactive collaboration and communication

Peadar O'Scanaill, President of the Veterinary Council of Ireland, said: “There are a number of different challenges facing veterinary practitioners in Ireland today.

"We will soon begin a period of public consultation in order to shape a strategy which will ensure that registrants will continue to provide best in class services, and which will also support the development, and the wellbeing of practitioners.

"Through a collaborative approach with registrants, we can help to ensure that Irish vets continue to deliver the world class services that they’re known for.”