Veterinary Council of Ireland launches corporate strategy

The Veterinary Council of Ireland (VCI), the statutory body responsible for the regulation and management of the practise of veterinary medicine and veterinary nursing in the state, has launched their corporate strategy for 2019-2023. Minister Michael Creed TD, was the guest of honour to officially launch the corporate strategy, which took place in the Oak Room of the Mansion House in Dublin on December 11, 2019.

Through the new strategy, the Veterinary Council will seek to work with partner bodies to shape the professional lives of veterinary registrants and to ensure the development and oversight of the veterinary professions continues to foster best professional practise, in the best interest of animal health and welfare and public health.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Mr Michael Creed TD, NiamhMuldoon, CEO and Registrar of the Veterinary Council of Ireland, and Peadar Scanaill, President of the Veterinary Council of Ireland. Picture: Colm Mahady/Fennells

The ambitious strategic plan will aim to address some of the major issues facing the veterinary sector. The strategic objectives aim to:

Lead animal health and welfare in line with One Health, One Welfare initiatives

Maintain confidence of the public and veterinary professions in the Veterinary Council of Ireland processes

Enable good professional practice and professionalism through education

Support the health and well-being of registrants

Support and develop the role of the Veterinary Nurse

Enhance, influence and inform policy through insightful research and meaningful engagement

Niamh Muldoon, CEO and Registrar of the Veterinary Council of Ireland, said: “The publication of our Corporate Strategy represents a very positive step forward for the Veterinary Council.

“Following deliberation and consultation with our registrants, animal welfare groups, veterinary education providers, farming and agri-food organisations, other regulators and the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, we have devised actions which will address the issues facing our industry, and which will allow the Veterinary Council to be more effective in its role as regulator.

“The importance of ensuring that the Veterinary Council, while delivering its core legislative and regulatory responsibilities, is a leader in the promotion and implementation of best veterinary practice and public health policy is clear.

“Through a collaborative approach of working with our registrants and other stakeholders, we will continue to work in the best interest of animal health and welfare, and public health.”

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Mr Michael Creed TD, said: “The launch of the new 2019-2023 Statement of Strategy represents a new era for the Veterinary Council of Ireland.

“In a changing and challenging environment it sets a clear vision for the organisation to provide effective regulation to the profession and a distinct pathway to improve both the vital supports to its registrants and the expected high quality services to the public.

“In the coming years the strategy’s five main priorities will strengthen regulatory corporate governance, oversight, standards, communication and transparency; strengthen the ever evolving environment in which the veterinary practice operates; provide additional structured guidance and support to registrants; identify crucial trends in the professions via detailed analysis and research and comprehensively address the major ONEHEALTH threat to global public health and security which is antimicrobial resistance.

“I am confident that the launch of this strategy, together with the steadfast commitment and dedication by the council and its Executive, along with the support where necessary of my department, will help direct, enable and deliver the actions within the Strategy across the profession.”

The strategy was developed following a consultation period in 2019 with veterinary registrants, stakeholders, and members of the public.

As part of this consultation, veterinary registrants were surveyed with regards to their views on the role and responsibilities of the Veterinary Council. Key outcomes of the survey of registrants include:

70% believe that there is a greater role for the VCI in the oversight of Veterinary Practices. To address this, the VCI will strengthen the responsibilities of the holders of Certificates of Suitability for veterinary practice premises, ensuring that full clinical discretion lies with them alone. The VCI will also increase the use of Authorised Officer’s Inspections to ensure the continued high standards in clinical operations.

37% believe the VCI should increase transparency in its processes. To address this, the VCI have outlined their intention to publish summary council minutes and updated Governance policies. The council will also hold Fitness to Practice Inquiries in public (where appropriate).

79% of those surveyed ranked the issue of supporting the mental health and wellbeing of veterinary practitioners as the most important issue the council needs to address, ranked in comparison to the role of the veterinary nurse and increased collaboration from the VCI. The issue of mental wellbeing and self-care will be addressed in the Veterinary Council’s actions and business planning in the years ahead. The council have also gathered all the contact details for supports available to registrants on the VCI website, and will ensure registrants are aware of wellbeing supports available to them.

The topic of the VCI’s Continuing Veterinary Education (CVE) scheme, was also highlighted in feedback from registrants. The structure of the CVE scheme will be reviewed by the council before the end of 2020.

Issues relating to staff retention and shortages in veterinary practice was also highlighted by registrants, and while not strictly within the control of a regulator, the VCI will seek to assist through research and analysis of data to inform future policy.

The issue of Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) will also be addressed by the council.

The VCI will increase the emphasis on AMR among the professions through active participation in National AMR Initiatives.

The council will promote the appropriate use of antimicrobials and promote responsible antimicrobial prescribing principles in clinical practise through updating their Code of Professional Practise, and providing guidance to practitioners. The council will also increase the awareness and emphasise the importance of AMR education through incentivised CVE course credits, alongside increased awareness of the topic on veterinary educational programmes.

The Veterinary Council will also seek to further embrace the use of technology in their operational processes, and will place further emphasis on the research and analysis of data available, to identify trends in the veterinary professions and inform national policy decisions.