Vets’ New Year gathering to share knowledge

The Association of Veterinary Surgeons Practicing in Northern Ireland (AVSPNI) held its annual Omagh Day and AGM on 8th January 2020 at the AFBI Laboratories, Omagh and afterwards at the Silverbirch Hotel.

Outgoing AVSPNI President Paul Crawford opened proceedings by welcoming everyone and in keeping with tradition the President of the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons (RCVS) Niall Connell was invited to judge the lectures and present the winner with the prestigious Frank Mullan trophy.

The four speakers - (left to right) Orla McAlister, Siobhan Menzies, Melanie Spahn, Quirine Tettelaar

The format of this popular event has remained unchanged for more than 40 years. Local vets with a particular area of expertise or interest are invited to present to their peers. This year more than 100 delegates attended the lectures.

Melanie Spahn kicked off the presentations with her talk on C-Sections in cows. Melanie talked about what has changed since she graduated and gave some very practical tips for her colleagues who may come across similar challenges.

Next up was Orla McAlister with another tremendous talk titled ‘If glue won’t do . . .’ Orla’s presentation looked at different approaches and possible solutions when suturing challenging wounds.

A tea break then provided a chance to catch up with some old friends, followed by a short presentation from Sarah Campbell - Veterinary Technical Advisor from sponsors MSD, on Bovine Respiratory Disease and the MSD vaccine Bovilis® INtranasal RSPTM Live.

Left to right: Niall Connell (RVCS President), Cathal Carr (AVSPNI President) and Melanie Spahn (Winner). Photo credits: D McKeown

Siobhan Menzies was up next with a very thought provoking talk titled ‘The ABCs of CBD in compliance with the VMD’ Siobhan talked about how cannibidiol is now classed as a veterinary medicine by the Veterinary Medicines Directive. She gave some really clear advice to her colleagues on this expanding area of medicine.

Quirine Tettelaar brought the presentations to a close with a presentation on Laminitis. Quirine gave some really practical tips on the do’s and don’ts of laminitis, talking the vets through what treatment path she took with some of the challenging cases that she had faced.

All the talks were of an exceptional standard. Everyone then moved on to the Silverbirch Hotel for the AVSPNI AGM. In addition to the regular business of the Association, Paul Crawford handed over the presidential chain of office to the new AVSPNI President Cathal Carr.

The 2020 directors of the new company, AVSPNI, were then elected and new members approved before moving on to the excellent three-course dinner courtesy of MSD.

Outgoing President Paul Crawford took the opportunity to hand over a cheque for £2330.00 to N.I. Chest, Heart and Stroke representative Laura Thompson. NICHS was one of four charities supported by AVSPNI in 2019. Donations were also given to Vet Support NI (£2000) which provides confidential support for the veterinary family in Northern Ireland, the Daphne Shipman Benevolent Fund (£720) – a vet nursing charity, and the Freeman Heart and Lung Transplant Association (£1610).

The formal judging of the presentation then took place with Niall Connell commending all of the speakers on the quality of their presentations. He awarded the Frank Mullan Trophy for the best practitioner presentation of the day to Melanie Spahn for her talk entitled “C- Sections in cows”.

AVSPNI are grateful to all the staff at AFBI who, each year, put in hours of work preparing their busy working laboratory for a mass invasion of vets. Many practitioners use the lab for samples and post mortems every week, yet without the Omagh Open Day, they might never have the opportunity to actually see inside. By providing a venue for this perennially popular day, AFBI provide colleagues with a behind-the-scenes glimpse of this excellent local facility which is so important to the vet profession and to the wider agricultural community in Northern Ireland.

AVSPNI would also like to thank MSD for its generosity in supporting the event and to all the staff who represented the company on the day, Niall Connell for taking time out of his busy schedule to visit Northern Ireland and of course the speakers for the hard work and preparation that went into each and every presentation.