Vicon Mower Conditioner demonstration programme

Genesis Distribution has started their first summer demonstration programme with the industry leading Vicon 732FT Front Mounted Mower Conditioner and 3.2m Rear mounted mower conditioner.

These new mowers use an unbeatable four link suspension design that allows the mowers to follow the ground unmatched by any other.

With particular relevance to the rear mounted mower the bed is pulled through set on hydraulic suspension rather than pushed from the corner.

Standard specification includes Vicon’s own x3 blades per disc, heavy duty gear boxes ad semi-free swinging steel conditioner tines. The mowers can be hitched on/off as quickly due to the ‘fold down flat’ mounting system or stored folded up vertically.

To see these mowers in action on your farm just phone Stephen on 07876 452058. Tractor is provided, all Genesis do is show up, and demo the mowers with no hassle!

Alpego Demonstration Programme

Running alongside the Vicon demo programme Genesis Distribution will also be demonstrating the excellent Alpego Power Harrow range in the form of DKS400 4m flooding machine. Although covering a broad range from 3m to 8m with various sizes and specifications to suit your farm or contracting business, the 4m DKS specification includes 350HP Gearboxes, drop-forged quick release tines, 500mm packer, unique parallelogram levelling board, chassis constructed from Swedish SSAB steel and an industry leading x3 Year Driveline warranty.

“The Alpego equipment has surpassed our sales forecasts by some margin in the first ten weeks since we launched the equipment at Balmoral Show 2018,” commented Stephen Lewis. Demand for the equipment has been solid through word of mouth but Genesis are keen to put the equipment in front of the customer to let them see it working. A tractor is provided if you provide the ground!

Just call Stephen on 07876 452058 to arrange your demonstration.