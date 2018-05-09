VIDEO: Homeless pets piple up for Royal wedding

As Meghan Markle prepares to walk through the doors of St George’s Chapel to marry Prince Harry in what promises to be the most iconic wedding of the year, leading pet charity Blue Cross has released a very special gift for the royals, the world’s first all-animal rendition of Here Comes The Bride featuring dozens of homeless dogs, cats and horses.

Released in the midst of royal wedding mania, the ‘Blue Cross Pet Choir’ has banded together to celebrate the love that future Duchess Meghan Markle has, not only for her own rescue pets but her love for all animals and the wonderful support she’s given pet charities.

Meghan’s adopted beagle named Guy made the move to the UK when the royal pair decided to tie-the-knot last year and Bogart, a Labrador-Shepherd mix, sadly had to remain behind in Canada due to his age.

The menagerie of sounds were recorded by homeless Blue Cross pets at their rehoming centres across the country, and then remixed into the familiar wedding march song.

This pawsome wedding gift is a celebration of all the ways pets enrich our lives and looks to bring attention to the fact that while beagles may see a surge in popularity thanks to their new royal status, like all pets, they need the proper care and attention to live a happy and healthy life.

The track and accompanying heart-warming music video stars a whole troupe of Blue Cross pets who are seeking homes, including a beagle pup named Marley, Squirrel the enthusiastic Jack Russell Terrier, a Shetland pony named Tristan and four adorable domestic short-haired kittens Julian, Jill, Janet and Joyce alongside their mum, Jessica.

Mandy Jones, director of rehoming, said: “We know that Meghan Markle is a huge fan of rescue pets and the fantastic support she provides for animals is something we want to celebrate.

"To say congratulations to the royal couple on their wedding day, our homeless pets have given something special, they’ve given a gift of song with this rendition of Here Comes The Bride.

“Each pet seen and heard is desperately looking for their new family and we hope this loving wedding season will help them sing their way into loving new homes.”

Blue Cross also knows just how much the general public value their pets on their wedding day, with as many as one in 10 Brits having given pets a central role in their own wedding ceremony and 56% wanting their pets to have a starring role in their wedding photos and video.

The track is available to view alongside its Regal-themed music video at https://youtu.be/uCDfpBEDlc0, or on Blue Cross’s social media channels at www.twitter.com/The_Blue_Cross and https://www.facebook.com/thebluecrossUK.

For more pet care advice visit https://www.bluecross.org.uk/pet-advice/.