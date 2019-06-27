Vintage Harry Ferguson tractors on display

Visitors to the Ulster Folk Museum will have the opportunity to tip their flat cap to Ulsterman Harry Ferguson as the visionary mechanic and inventor’s vintage tractors go on display this weekend.

The popular Ferguson Heritage Tractor Day returns to the museum this Saturday, June 29.

Visitors will be able to enjoy the display of vintage Ferguson tractors as they take over Ballycultra town square before they make the short trip to Discovery Farm where they will put on a show of working demonstrations, from ploughing to grubbing.

Later in the day, the convoy of vintage tractors will take to the cobbled streets for an exciting parade through the town.

A record attempt for the largest gathering of Ferguson Brown tractors in one place will also be made on the day.

Organised in partnership with the Friends of Ferguson Heritage, a collective of Ferguson tractor enthusiasts, the event is a celebration of the engineering achievements of the Dromore-born inventor.

Robert Berry, Farm Manager at the Ulster Folk Museum, said the event, being a great day out for all the family, is also a reminder of the influence homegrown innovations have had on global industry.

“We’re always excited to welcome the Friends of Ferguson Heritage to the Ulster Folk Museum as their knowledge and enthusiasm is quite infectious.

“Not only does the event have all the hallmarks for a great day out for the family, both young and old, but it’s an opportunity to learn more about our own local history and how Harry Ferguson forever influenced the face of agriculture worldwide.”

Harry Ferguson was born near Dromore in 1884. The son of a farmer, he was the first person from the UK to build and fly his own plane and was the inventor of the world’s most famous tractor and the only Formula One winning four-wheel-drive car.

Folk Movie Club also kicks off on Saturday, June 29 where visitors can experience a nostalgic family movie in the authentic 1850s Gilford Picture House at the museum.

Ferguson Heritage Tractor Day and Folk Movie Club at the Ulster Folk Museum take place on Saturday, June 29. Entry to both is included in the cost of general admission to the museum.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.nmni.com/whats-on.