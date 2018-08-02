Vintage rally heads to Markethill

Co Armagh Vintage Vehicle Club 43rd Annual Vintage Rally will take place on Saturday 4th August 2018, in Gosford Forest Park, Markethill.

This year’s rally is featuring 100 years of John Deere, 70 years of Landrover Defender and 60 years of Massey Ferguson.

Also in the line up are numerous cars, tractors, stationary engines, commercials and motorcycles, along with individual club stands featuring visiting clubs.

Another now very popular feature of the show is on course for the day, ‘Retriever day’ in conjunction with Craigavon Gun Dog Club, with events under Kennel Club rules J[G], all dogs must be registered before 10.30am.

Add to this a busy Auto jumble/Trade area and you have a recipe for a fun filled family day out.

The children have not been left out, new this year is a Kids zone, set up with Bouncy castle, face painting, merry go round etc to entertain the children. There is also a baby changing area at the food section. There is much more happening throughout the day, too much to mention here. When it all gets too tiring have a seat and listen to the Betty Boop roadshow ably assisted by B.J Beck who will entertain you all day, so do come along and join the fun filled family day out.

As ever whilst enjoying the hobby of vintage vehicles and machinery organisers are also raising money/awareness for Knitted Knockers N.I.

For further information on the rally phone Janet on 02838350539/07519651736, Retriever Day phone Noel Doran 02838325272 or visit Co Armagh Vintage Vehicle Club on Facebook.