Vintage tractor night at Markethill

All roads lead to Markethill Livestock Mart on Saturday, 16th June for a special ‘Vintage Tractor Night.’

A free BBQ will be served and anyone with a vintage tractor is encouraged to bring it along for a display from 7pm.

George Conn who is well known in the farming community will give a talk on the Harry Ferguson story at 8pm. George was brought up in Portadown and served his apprenticeship in the motor trade, after which he taught motor vehicle engineering in a local technical college.

For many years he has been working in The Faith Mission, who along with local churches in the Markethill area have arranged ‘Mission at the Mart.’ This runs until Sunday 24th June with various community events each night except Wednesday.

The Vintage Tractor Night is part of this outreach when George will look at Harry Ferguson’s life and work from an historical, farming, engineering and Christian perspective.

Admission is free and you will be very welcome to what should be an enjoyable and interesting evening.