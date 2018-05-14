Visit the Farming Life stand for your chance to win a bundle of Britains toys

Farming Life has teamed up again with leading toy company Britains to offer four of our younger readers a chance to win a bundle of toys at this year’s Balmoral Show.

This super prize courtesy of Britains is sure to please any little carpet farmer, whether he or she is a new collector or has an established toy farm already.

For your chance to win just call in at the Farming Life stand and enter our free competition. One winner will be picked from each day to take home a bundle of toys worth almost £115. The bundles will include a New Holland CR9.900, a JCB 8330 Fastrac Tractor and a Massey Ferguson Tractor Play Set.

Visitors to the stand will also be able to see Britains new Spring Summer 18 range.

Britains - http://britainsfarmtoys.co.uk - is Europe’s oldest specialist in agricultural toys and collectibles and has established itself with high quality innovation in perfectly replicated diecast miniatures, whilst remaining true to its over 95 year heritage. Britains offers a full range of diecast farm models including tractors, implements, vehicles and accessories, allowing children aged 3+ to build their farm, as well as constantly refreshing and updating their collection for enthusiasts.

Details of these fabulous prizes are as follows:

New Holland Combine CR9.90 SRP £54.99

A New Holland CR9.90 twin rotor revelation combine harvester with detachable header with realistic rotating reel that raises and lowers, adjustable grain spout, adjustable rear wheel steering and rolling wheels with authentic tyre detail.

JCB 8330 Fastrac Tractor. SRP £29.99

Get more done in a day on board the JCB Fastrac 8330 tractor. Built to reach speeds of up to 50 mph as it travels smoothly and safely across fields, it has the strength and stability to lug huge loads, thanks to its 348 bhp, 8.4 litre power plant. Generating masses of torque at low revs the JCB Fastrac is the world’s only draft tractor with all-round suspension, making it versatile and less prone to compacting the ground. Britains has captured every detail, with its big tread tyres, working steering wheel, and detailed interior. It features a tow hitch compatible with other 1:32 scale trailers, implements and accessories. Made of die cast metal and durable precision-moulded plastic.

Massey Ferguson Tractor Play Set SRP £29.99

Massey Ferguson tractor and accessories set, tractor with original decal detail, enclosed cab, front wheel steering, front hitch, rear 3-point hitch and rolling wheels with tyre tread detail. Bale lifter with two round bales with hitch to attach to the rear hitch.

Two black and white cows, two pigs, sheep and two chickens also included.

For more information on the Britains range visit www.britainsfarmtoys.co.uk . You can also become a fan on Facebook and Instagram by searching for Britains Farm Toys.