Bank of Ireland UK is delighted to offer local dairy farmers a fantastic opportunity to visit the UK Dairy Expo in Carlisle. The trip will also include two farm tours visiting the Cairnpat Holstein herd and the Carrock Holstein herd.

This is the seventh consecutive year Bank of Ireland UK has hosted this trip offering farmers an unique opportunity to experience and learn from farmers across the UK and further afield. Attracting a global audience, the UK Dairy Expo is the leading dairy event, exhibiting the cream of dairy cattle from across the UK.

The Cairnpat Holstein herd is owned by James McNeil and family and is situated outside the town of Stranraer. Currently this highly productive pedigree Holstein herd of 440 cows are housed in an impressive dairy complex that has been developed in recent years into one of Scotland’s most efficient dairy businesses.

Grassland management plays a key role in the success of the Carinpat herd; which includes many stars including Wynford Atwood Mrs Melody, Bowberhill Dorcy Vanessa and Whinchat Atwood Savoire Fare.

The Carrock Holstein herd is owned by the Brough family who farm just south of Carlisle near the village of Dalston. Four years ago they invested in four Lely Robots and now milk 320 high yielding pedigree Holsteins with 60 cows still milked in the original 12:24 herringbone parlour. This is an excellent business where genetics, nutrition, technology and grassland management are used in a most effective way.

Event organiser Harrison and Hetherington Ltd are proud that Borderway UK Dairy Expo has now had eight years of success, in which its reputation and following has steadily increased. The event continues to strengthen its position in the British and global dairy industry scene, linking farmers, exhibitors, and sector representatives, and uniting the experienced dairy men and women with the younger generation.

“It’s where the dairy industry meets,” says Glyn Lucas, event organiser and Senior Pedigree Auctioneer from Harrison and Hetherington. “We are glad to welcome once again dairy farmers on the Bank of Ireland UK Expo tour. They will have the chance to visit dairy farms that are excelling through the use of the latest technologies alongside excellent genetics as well as attending UK Dairy Expo.”

The event is an important business event with over 150 trade stands and is now the largest showcase of dairy livestock in the UK with over 400 head of the finest dairy cattle being shown. There are a total of 70 classes across the seven breed sections - Holstein, Ayrshire, Jersey, Dairy Shorthorn, Red and White, and Brown Swiss. In addition, the event also hosts the British Friesian National Show which this year will be judged by one of Northern Ireland’s top judges Mark Logan from Clandeboye Estates.

Bank of Ireland UK’s Agri Manager Richard Primrose explains what farmers can look forward to on the trip.

“We are delighted to offer another exciting trip to the UK Dairy Expo to farmers in Northern Ireland,” he said. “This trip has worked well in previous years, with strong numbers attending and excellent feedback received. For many it is a well-deserved two day break from the ongoing demands on a typical dairy farm. In addition to the Expo, we are visiting two superb pedigree Holstein farms exhibiting the latest technology and breeding from some of the top Holstein cattle within the UK.”

The trip is scheduled for Friday 8th and Saturday 9th of March. The total cost is £149pp, which includes coach, ferry, hotel and all meals. A luxury Chambers coach will be leaving early on Friday morning and returning late Saturday night. Everyone is welcome but please book early as spaces are limited.

To book your space contact Chambers Coach Hire on 02879 549932 or by emailing mail@coachireland.com.