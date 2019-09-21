Vital role of research highlighted

Research plays a vital role for our agri-food industry in developing many of the new technologies, and techniques that improve productivity and sustainability.

This was a key message delivered at the recent Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) Postgraduate Symposium.

Dr Denis McMahon, DAERA Permanent Secretary and Dr Sam Strain, Chief Executive of Animal Health and Welfare NI speaking to DAERA funded postgraduate students - Aaron Brown and Lauren Chesney.

Over 120 delegates attended the event at the Stormont Hotel to hear the postgraduate students deliver presentations and poster displays of the findings from their research. The presentations covered a wide range of topics including beef production, rural poverty and social isolation and the management and control of bovine TB, among many others.

DAERA’s Permanent Secretary, Dr Denis McMahon, welcomed everyone to the symposium and highlighted DAERA’s ongoing commitment to strengthen the scientific expertise available to the wider agri-food sector.

Guest speaker Dr Sam Strain, Chief Executive, Animal Health and Welfare NI) in his address delivered sound advice for the PhD students as they continue with their studies and then in their future careers.

The students thoroughly enjoyed the event as it gave them an opportunity to promote and highlight the findings of their research.