Volac show flock championship 2018

With lambing season over for another year and signs of warmer weather the NI Texel Club prepares for this year’s summer show season.

A regular sponsor of one of the Northern Ireland Texel Breeder’s prestigious member awards for the most points gained at the summer shows is Alastair Sampson, Volac Ireland.

The Club wish to express their thanks to Alastair and Volac Ireland who have kindly agreed to sponsor for another year the Northern Ireland Texel Breeder’s Club Show Flock Competition. The competition is now a regular event in the Texel calendar and runs throughout the show season, beginning this year with Ballymoney and Lurgan Shows on Saturday 2nd June. Points may be gained in the Texel classes at all shows throughout the Summer towards the envied title ‘The Volac Texel Show Flock of the Year’ which will be announced at the Annual Dinner and Awards Ceremony in the Ross park Hotel on 17th November 2018. The six special Show Championship prizes will be awarded at the following shows and for a schedule please telephone the individual show secretary.

Ewe Lamb - Lurgan, 2nd June - Sec: Mrs Michelle Doran, lurganshow@hotmail.co.uk, 07732172214

Ram Lamb - Ballymena, 16th June - Sec: Mrs Janet Hume secretary@ballymenashow.co.uk, 07718478413

Aged Ram - Newry, 30th June - Sec: Mr Brian Lockhart, newryshow@hotmail.co.uk, 07808803306

Shearling Ram - Castlewellan, 14th July - Sec: Mrs J Fitzpatrick, jackiecastlewellanshow@gmail.com, 02840638087

Aged Ewe - Clogher, 25th July - Sec: Ruth Montgomery, Cloghershow27@hotmail.com, 028 855 48883

Shearling Ewe - Antrim, 28th July - Sec: Patricia Pedlow antrimshowsec@hotmail.com, 078 9974 6542

Points for the Overall Show flock will be gained at these shows as well as Ballymoney, Armagh, Saintfield, Omagh, Londonderry & Limavady and Fermanagh.

For further details of the competition members can contact the club secretary Martin Warnock on 07791679112.