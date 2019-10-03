W K Powell & Sons to host Open Day

W K Powell and Sons will host an ‘Open Day’ at its farm merchants’ premises on Saturday October 5th with events getting underway at 9.00am.

The occasion will mark the first anniversary of the business moving to new premises at 197 Keady Road, Armagh.

“We have had a very successful 12 months,” confirmed the man in charge of the business, Richard Powell.

“Previously we had been based on the outskirts of Keady village itself. The Open Day will have a strong winter housing theme.

“I am delighted with the support received from both HVS Animal Health and Norbrook in helping to make the event a reality. Representatives from both companies will be in attendance on the day.

“We stock a range of animal health and related products,” confirmed Richard Powell

“Many of these products are of direct interest to farmers at this time of the year. And given these circumstances we felt it appropriate to encourage producers throughout the Armagh area.”

Paul Elwood, from HVS Animal Health confirmed that W K Powell and Sons is stocking a wide range the company’s products. He is looking forward to meeting up with customers on October 5th.

“We will be profiling the benefits of our Liquid Gold range of mineral and vitamin drenches at the upcoming event,” he said.

“These are particularly relevant products given the challenges facing farmers with suckler cows with calves at foot, suckled calves, store and finishing cattle plus breeding ewes at this time of the year.

“All stock due to be housed over the coming weeks will benefit greatly if they are drenched with Liquid Gold Cattle now.

“ For trace elements to be available to stock, they must be of high quality and must link up with one or more amino acids or peptides in the rumen, prior to being absorbed through the gut wall into the blood stream. Stock are not ideally equipped to effect this “link up” and a significant proportion of trace elements and vitamins supplied in conventional form, pass straight through the body and are excreted.”

Richard Powell confirmed a strong demand for the Liquid Gold range.

He said: “Liquid Gold Cattle is the only product of its kind in which essential trace elements, including iron, copper, zinc and manganese are included solely in their chelated form.

“It also contains nucleotides, which act to increase red blood cell numbers, a key factor in determining animals’ ability to grow.

“The reality is that cattle can only perform to the level of the greatest deficiency or imbalance in their diet. All forage-based diets contain imbalances and consequently most stock seldom exceed 75% of their genetic potential in terms of growth, fertility, development of immunity.”

Paul Elwood also confirmed the benefits of drenching ewes with Liquid Gold Sheep prior to tupping.

He said: “On-farm experience here in Northern Ireland confirms that drenching ewes prior to tupping with 20 mls of Liquid Gold Sheep will help to significantly improve fertility. Moreover, treated ewes will have a significantly tighter lambing period.”

For further information on the Open Day, contact Richard Powell on 07912 101961. W K Powell and Sons is located at 197 Keady Rd, Armagh, BT60 3AG.

On the day the business will be open between 9.00am and 4.00pm – closed for lunch between 1.00pm and 2.00pm.