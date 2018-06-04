Wall-to-wall sunshine greets Ballymoney Show 2018

Glorious sunshine greeted the two days of this year’s Ballymoney Show, which culminated in the selection of Priestland 5446 Shot J Rose as the Cattle Inter-Breed Champion on the Saturday afternoon.

The four year-old cow is owned by the McLean family, from Bushmills. Home bred, she calved for the third time last November. Rose was also the Holstein Reserve Champion at this year’s Balmoral Show.

Left to right: Charlotte Moore and Amy Magee, both from Ballyclare, enjoying their day at this year's Ballymoney Show

Judge Mark Logan, farm manager at Clandeboye Estate in Co Down, described the cow as a truly excellent example of the Holsten breed.

“She has tremendous dairy presence,” he said.

“Her udder really stands out. I knew she was my champion almost as soon as she walked into the ring.”

There was an excellent turnout of livestock at this year’s show across the board. Sheep numbers were particularly encouraging with numbers well up on last year.

Packy Donnelly with the Suffolk Champion at this year's Ballymoney Show

The Beef Inter-Breed Champion was exhibited by Duncan McDowell, from Newtownards in Co Down. His 19 month-old Beef Shorthorn Heifer Castlemount Matrix Zipy is a half-sister to the 2017 Junior Champion at the 2017 Stirling Bull Sales in Scotland. That animal subsequently sold in the ring for 13,000gns.

Beef Inter-Breed judge Libby Clark described her champion as an animal with tremendous scope.

Due to calve in the autumn, the heifer also had a very successful Balmoral Show, winning the Inter Breed Performance Class at that event.

Alastair Gault was the most successful sheep breeder at Ballymoney 2018. He won the Texel Championship with a truly eye catching ewe lamb. He is no stranger to success at North Antrim’s premier farming event.

Jack Gault with the Texel Champion at this year's Ballymoney Show

The good weather also encouraged a tremendous turnout of visitors to this year’s Ballymoney Show.

“The weather means everything to an event of this kind,” confirmed Martyn Blair, chairman of the North Antrim Agricultural Association.

“It’s very likely that we have attracted a record crow to this year’s show.

“We have also received tremendous support from large numbers of local businesses plus the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.”

Terri McIlhatton and her son Conor, from Ballymoney, enjoying their day-out at this year's Ballymoney Show

Blair specifically highlighted the role played by members of Finvoy, Kilraughts and Moycraig Young Farmers’ Clubs in helping to organise the show.

“We are truly indebted to their support and assistance. Without their input every year, I doubt if we could get the show over the line,” he said.

Blair concluded: “Ballymoney Show continues to represent an invaluable shop window for the farming and food industries in the North Antrim area.”

Results:

Cattle Section

Overall Inter-Breed Champion: McLean family

Enjoying the good weather at Ballymoney Show l to r Brian McCurdy, Bushmills; Jennifer McCurdy, Bushmills; Richard McVicar, Ballycastle and Becky McVicar, Ballycastle

Reserve: D D McDowell

Dairy Inter-Breed Champion: McLean family

Reserve: Henry family

Beef Inter-Breed Champion: D D McDowell

Reserve: R Miller

Inter-Breed Young Handlers’ Champion: A Torrens

Reserve: H Orr

Young Handlers’ class – under 12 yo: 1st M McCrellis

Young Handlers’ class 13 – 18yo: 1st K Diamond; 2nd J McGookin

Best Group of Three Dairy Animals: 1st McLean family; 2nd Henry family

Best Group of Three Beef Animals: 1st D D McDowell; 2nd S McGookin & Sons

Best Pair of Dairy Heifers: 1st Henry family; 2nd JS & JK Lyons

Best Pedigree Beef Heifer: 1st D D McDowell; 2nd M & K Diamond

Best Pedigree Beef Bull: 1st P Gallagher; 2nd B O’Kane

Best Pedigree Dairy Heifer in Milk: 1st: Henry family; 2nd: Henry family

Best Pedigree Dairy Heifer – not in milk: 1st Henry family; 2nd A & J McAuley

Holstein classes

Champion: McLean family

Reserve: Henry family

Calf class – less than 8 months: 1st JS & JK Lyons; 2nd Henry family

Calf class – 8 – 12 months: 1st Henry family

Heifer class – not in milk: 1st Henry family; 2nd A & J McAuley

Heifer in milk class: 1st M & C Millar; 2nd Henry family

Cow in milk class – 2nd lactation and over: 1st McLean family; 2nd Henry family

Pedigree Dairy Coloured Breed classes

Champion: McLean family

Reserve: Henry family

Calf class: 1st McLean family; 2nd McLean family

Heifer in milk class: 1st Henry family

Cow in milk class: 1st McLean family

Aberdeen Angus classes

Champion: A & G Parke

Reserve: M Lagan

Senior Bull class: 1st M Lagan

Junior Bull class: 1st A & G Parke; 2nd A & G Parke

Cow in milk class: 1st M Lagan; 2nd C McAleese

Heifer class: 1st A & G Parke; 2nd R & F McKeown

Pairs’ class: 1st A & G parke; 2nd I Forsythe

Belted Galloway classes

Champion: B Moorhead

Reserve: R Creith

Cow class: 1st R Creith

Senior heifer class: 1st B Moorhead; 2nd D Henry

Junior heifer class: 1st L & C O’Neill

Bull class: 1st: R Creith

British Blue classes

Champion: H D Dorman & Burrows family

Reserve: J M Morrison & Son

Senior bull class: 1st J M Morrison & Son

Junior bull class: 1st J M Morrison & Son

Heifer class: 1st H D Dorman & Burrows family

Pairs’ class: 1st J M Morrison & Son

British Blonde classes

Champion: Johnston Farms

Reserve: Johnston Farms

Bull any age – class: 1st Johnston Farms

Junior bull class: 1st Johnston Farms

Heifer class: 1st Johnston Farms

Pairs’ class: 1st Johnston Farms

Charolais classes

Champion: D Chestnutt

Reserve: P Gallagher

Senior bull class: 1st D Chestnutt

Junior bull class: 1st P Gallagher

Cow class: 1st H Heron

Limousin classes

Champion: B O’Kane

Reserve: B O’Kane

Cow class: 1st B O’Kane; 2nd L Millen

Senior heifer class: 1st S McGookin & Sons; 2nd L Millen

Junior heifer or bull class: 1st B O’Kane; 2nd M & K Diamond

Senior bull clas: 1st S Mc Gookin & Son; 2nd Crawford Bros

Simmental classes

Champion: J Henderson

Reserve: J Henderson

Heifer class: 1st J Henderson; 2nd J Henderson

Beef Shorthorn classes

Champion: D D McDowell

Reserve: R & F McKeown

Heifer class: 1st D D McDoweell; 2nd R & F McKeown

Calf class: 1st R Henning

Bull class: 1st R Henning; 2nd M Millen

Any Other Pedigree Beef classes

Champion: T & K Madden

Commercial beef classes

Champion: R Miller

Reserve: D Wiley

Store heifer class: 1st R Miller; 2nd P Woodside

Beef heifer class: 1st D Wiley

Sheep classes

Inter-Breed Champion: W McAllister

Reserve: A Gault

Young Handlers’ Champion: D Fleming

Reserve: E Butler

Most Successful Sheep Exhibitor: A Gault

Beltex classes

Champion: E McAllister

Reserve: E McAllister

Ram class: 1st N Wallace

Ewe – two shear plus class; 1st E McAllister; 2nd E McAllister

Shearling ewe class: 1st E McAllister; 2nd E McAllister

Ram lamb class: 1st E McAllister; 2nd E McAllister

Ewe lamb class: 1st E McAllister; 2nd E McAllister

Pair of lambs class: 1st E McAllister; 2nd E McAllister

Lanark Blackface classes

Champion: D Lennox

Reserve: D Lennox

Ram – two shear and upwards: 1st McCormick Bros; 2nd J Adams & Son

Shearling ram class: 1st D Lennox; 2nd A McFarlane

Ewe with lambs: 1st J Adams & Son; 2nd McLenaghan family

Shearling ewe class: 1st D Lennox; 2nd A McFarlane

Ram lamb class: 1st D Lennox; 2nd J Adams & Son

Ewe lamb class: 1st J Adams & Son; 2nd McCormick Bros

Pair of lambs class: 1st J Adams & Son; 2nd D Lennox

Perth Blackface classes

Champion: J & S Carson

Reserve: W/G Watson

Ram – two shear and upwards class: 1st J & S Carson; 2nd M & R Smyth

Shearling ram class: 1st M & R Smyth; 2nd:J & S Carson

Ewe with lambs: 1st W/G Watson; 2nd M & R Smyth

Shearling ewe: 1st M & R Smyth; 2nd J & S Carson

Ram lamb class; 1st M & R Smyth; 2nd J & S Carson

Ewe lamb class: 1st M & R Smyth; 2nd W/G Watson

Pair of lambs class: 1st M & R Smyth; 2nd W/G Watson

Blue Faced Leicester classes

Champion: J Adams & Son

Reserve: M Wright

Shearling ram class: 1st McCormick Bros

Senior ewe class: 1st M Wright; 2nd C Butler

Yearling ewe class: 1st J Adams & Son; 2nd J Adams & Son

Ram lamb class: 1st M Wright; 2nd J Adams & Son

Ewe lamb class: 1st J Adams & Son; 2nd H Henry

Pair of lambs class: 1st J Adams & Son; 2nd M Wright

Blue Texel classes

Champion: A & J Carson

Reserve: C Calvert

Ram class: 1st A & J Knox; 2nd C Calvert

Ewe class: 1st A & J Carson; 2nd A & J Knox

Shearling ewe: 1st A & J Knox; 2nd A & J Knox

Ram lamb class: 1st A & J Carson; 2nd A & J Knox

Ewe lamb class: 1st A & J Knox; 2nd A & J Knox

Pair of lambs class: 1st A & J Knox; 2nd A & J Carson

Border Leicester classes

Champion: H Dickey

Reserve: S Wallace

Ram class: 1st H Dickey; 2nd H Dickey

Ewe- any age: 1st H Dickey

Gimmer class: 1st H Dickey

Ram lamb class: 1st S Wallace; 2nd H Dickey

Ewe lamb class: 1st S Wallace; 2nd S Wallace

Pair of lambs class: 1st S Wallace; 2nd H Dickey

Charollais classes

Champion: W McAllister

Reserve: A Moore

Ram class: 1st A Moore; 2nd T Fenton

Ewe – two shear: 1st W McAllister; 2nd W McAllister

Shearling ewe: 1st W McAllister; 2nd W McAllister

Ram lamb: 1st W McAllister; 2nd T Fenton

Ewe lamb class: 1st W McAllister; 2nd T Fenton

Group of three class: 1st W McAllister; 2nd A Moore

Dorset classes

Champion: R Hill

Reserve: S Wilson

Ram class: 1st S Wilson; 2nd D Huey

Shearling ewe class: 1st R Hill; 2nd A & C Kennedy

Ram lamb class: 1st S Wilson; 2nd A Moore

Ewe lamb class: 1st R Hill; 2nd S Wilson

Pair of lambs class: 1st A Knox: 2nd C D & J Knox

Group od three class: 1st S Wilson

Greyface classes

Champion: J Adams

Reserve: M Wright

Ewe – 2yo plus: 1st M Wright; 2nd P Donnelly

Yearling ewe- dry: 1st J Adams; 2nd J Adams

Ewe lamb: 1st J Adams

Hampshire Down classes

Champion: S Doyle

Reserve: G Manson

Ewe class: 1st G Manson; 2nd J & I Wilson

Ram class: 1st S Doyle; 2nd P Lawson

Ewe lamb class: 1st G Manson

Ram lamb class: 1st G Manson; 2nd P Lawson

Pair of lambs class: 1st G Manson; 2nd S Doyle

Ile de France classes

Champion: W E Adamson & Son

Reserve: D Mulligan

Ram class: 1st W E Adamson & Son; 2nd D Mulligan

Ewe class: 1st D Mulligan; 2nd W E Adamson & Son

Shearling ewe: 1st D Mulligan; 2nd W E Adamson & Son

Ram lamb class: 1st D Mulligan: 2nd W E Adamson & Son

Ewe lamb class: 1st W E Adamson & Son; 2nd D Mulligan

Pair of lambs class: 1st D Mulligan; 2nd W E Adamson & Son

Kerryhill classes

Champion: J Barr

Reserve: J Barr

Ram class: 1st J Barr; 2nd J Stewart

Ewe class: 1st J Barr; 2nd S Marshall

Ram lamb class: 1st J Barr; 2nd J Stewart

Ewe lamb class: 1st I Barr; 2nd J Stewart

Pair of lambs: 1st I Barr; 2nd J Stewart

Lleyn classes

Champion: G Calwell

Reserve: G Calwell

Ram class: 1st W E Adamson & Son; 2nd G Calwell

Ewe class: 1st G Calwell; 2nd W E Adamson & Son

Shearling ewe class: 1st G Calwell; 2nd A & M Adair

Ram lamb class: 1st G Calwell; 2nd W E Adamson & Son

Ewe lamb class: 1st G Calwell; 2nd W E Adamson & Son

Pair of lambs class: 1st G Calwell; 2nd W E Adamson & Son

Mules classes

Champion: M Wright

Reserve: M Wright

Ewe – 2 shear and up: 1st M Wright; 2nd M Wright

Shearling ewe: 1st P Donnelly; 2nd M Wright

Ewe lamb class: 1st M Wright; 2nd S McGarel

Pair of lambs class: 1st J Adams & Son; 2nd M Wright

Rouge classes

Champion: Simpson & Calvin

Reserve: Simpson & Calvin

Shearling ewe class: 1st Simpson & Calvin; 2nd Simpson & Calvin

Suffolk classes:

Champion: P Donnelly

Reserve: D Taylor

Senor ram class: 1st S & W Tait

Shearling ram: 1st S & W Tait; 2nd RC & JC Watson

Ewe class: 1st P Donnelly; 2nd R A Barkely

Shearling ewe class: 1st P Donnelly; 2nd RC & JC Watson

Ram lamb class: 1st D Taylor; 2nd M & E Butler

Ewe lamb class: 1st S & W Tait; 2nd P Donnelly

Pair of lambs: 1st S & W Tait; 2nd R A Barkley

Group of three lambs: 1st S & W Tait; 2nd R Alastair Barkley

Texel classes

Champion: A Gault

Reserve: A Gault

Ram class: 1st A Gault; 2nd A Kennedy

Ewe class: 1st A Gault; 2nd P Donnelly

Shearling ewe: 1st A Gault; 2nd A Gault

Ram lamb class: 1st A Gault; 2nd J Adams

Ewe lamb class: 1st A Gault; 2nd J Adams

Pair of lambs: 1st A Gault; 2nd J Adams

Pair of hogget ewes class: 1st A Gault; 2nd Simpson & Calvin

Zwartbles classes

Champion: A & R Megarrell

Reserve: A & R Megarrell

Shearling ewe class: 1st A & R Megarrell; 2nd A & R Megarrell

Ewe lamb class: 1st A & R Megarrell; 2nd S E & J C Watson

Any other pedigree breed

Champion: A & J Carson

Reserve: A & J Carson

Ram class: 1st A & J Carson; 2nd V Higgins

Ewe class: 1st A & J Carson; 2nd R McBraney

Ram lamb class: 1st V Higgins

Ewe lamb class: 1st V Higgins

Goat Champion: Galbraith Brothers

Reserve: Galbraith Brothers

Richard McKeown at the head of the Beef Inter Breed Champion at Ballymoney Show 2018

Judge Mark Logan (right) congratulates John McLean, from Bushmills, on winning the Cattle Inter-Breed Championship at this year's Ballymoney Show with the family's Holstein cow Priestland 5446 J Rose