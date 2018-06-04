Wall-to-wall sunshine greets Ballymoney Show 2018

Glorious sunshine greeted the two days of this year’s Ballymoney Show, which culminated in the selection of Priestland 5446 Shot J Rose as the Cattle Inter-Breed Champion on the Saturday afternoon.
The four year-old cow is owned by the McLean family, from Bushmills. Home bred, she calved for the third time last November. Rose was also the Holstein Reserve Champion at this year’s Balmoral Show.
Judge Mark Logan, farm manager at Clandeboye Estate in Co Down, described the cow as a truly excellent example of the Holsten breed.
“She has tremendous dairy presence,” he said.
“Her udder really stands out. I knew she was my champion almost as soon as she walked into the ring.”
There was an excellent turnout of livestock at this year’s show across the board. Sheep numbers were particularly encouraging with numbers well up on last year.
The Beef Inter-Breed Champion was exhibited by Duncan McDowell, from Newtownards in Co Down. His 19 month-old Beef Shorthorn Heifer Castlemount Matrix Zipy is a half-sister to the 2017 Junior Champion at the 2017 Stirling Bull Sales in Scotland. That animal subsequently sold in the ring for 13,000gns.
Beef Inter-Breed judge Libby Clark described her champion as an animal with tremendous scope.
Due to calve in the autumn, the heifer also had a very successful Balmoral Show, winning the Inter Breed Performance Class at that event.
Alastair Gault was the most successful sheep breeder at Ballymoney 2018. He won the Texel Championship with a truly eye catching ewe lamb. He is no stranger to success at North Antrim’s premier farming event.
The good weather also encouraged a tremendous turnout of visitors to this year’s Ballymoney Show.
“The weather means everything to an event of this kind,” confirmed Martyn Blair, chairman of the North Antrim Agricultural Association.
“It’s very likely that we have attracted a record crow to this year’s show.
“We have also received tremendous support from large numbers of local businesses plus the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.”
Blair specifically highlighted the role played by members of Finvoy, Kilraughts and Moycraig Young Farmers’ Clubs in helping to organise the show.
“We are truly indebted to their support and assistance. Without their input every year, I doubt if we could get the show over the line,” he said.
Blair concluded: “Ballymoney Show continues to represent an invaluable shop window for the farming and food industries in the North Antrim area.”
Results:
Cattle Section
Overall Inter-Breed Champion: McLean family
Reserve: D D McDowell
Dairy Inter-Breed Champion: McLean family
Reserve: Henry family
Beef Inter-Breed Champion: D D McDowell
Reserve: R Miller
Inter-Breed Young Handlers’ Champion: A Torrens
Reserve: H Orr
Young Handlers’ class – under 12 yo: 1st M McCrellis
Young Handlers’ class 13 – 18yo: 1st K Diamond; 2nd J McGookin
Best Group of Three Dairy Animals: 1st McLean family; 2nd Henry family
Best Group of Three Beef Animals: 1st D D McDowell; 2nd S McGookin & Sons
Best Pair of Dairy Heifers: 1st Henry family; 2nd JS & JK Lyons
Best Pedigree Beef Heifer: 1st D D McDowell; 2nd M & K Diamond
Best Pedigree Beef Bull: 1st P Gallagher; 2nd B O’Kane
Best Pedigree Dairy Heifer in Milk: 1st: Henry family; 2nd: Henry family
Best Pedigree Dairy Heifer – not in milk: 1st Henry family; 2nd A & J McAuley
Holstein classes
Champion: McLean family
Reserve: Henry family
Calf class – less than 8 months: 1st JS & JK Lyons; 2nd Henry family
Calf class – 8 – 12 months: 1st Henry family
Heifer class – not in milk: 1st Henry family; 2nd A & J McAuley
Heifer in milk class: 1st M & C Millar; 2nd Henry family
Cow in milk class – 2nd lactation and over: 1st McLean family; 2nd Henry family
Pedigree Dairy Coloured Breed classes
Champion: McLean family
Reserve: Henry family
Calf class: 1st McLean family; 2nd McLean family
Heifer in milk class: 1st Henry family
Cow in milk class: 1st McLean family
Aberdeen Angus classes
Champion: A & G Parke
Reserve: M Lagan
Senior Bull class: 1st M Lagan
Junior Bull class: 1st A & G Parke; 2nd A & G Parke
Cow in milk class: 1st M Lagan; 2nd C McAleese
Heifer class: 1st A & G Parke; 2nd R & F McKeown
Pairs’ class: 1st A & G parke; 2nd I Forsythe
Belted Galloway classes
Champion: B Moorhead
Reserve: R Creith
Cow class: 1st R Creith
Senior heifer class: 1st B Moorhead; 2nd D Henry
Junior heifer class: 1st L & C O’Neill
Bull class: 1st: R Creith
British Blue classes
Champion: H D Dorman & Burrows family
Reserve: J M Morrison & Son
Senior bull class: 1st J M Morrison & Son
Junior bull class: 1st J M Morrison & Son
Heifer class: 1st H D Dorman & Burrows family
Pairs’ class: 1st J M Morrison & Son
British Blonde classes
Champion: Johnston Farms
Reserve: Johnston Farms
Bull any age – class: 1st Johnston Farms
Junior bull class: 1st Johnston Farms
Heifer class: 1st Johnston Farms
Pairs’ class: 1st Johnston Farms
Charolais classes
Champion: D Chestnutt
Reserve: P Gallagher
Senior bull class: 1st D Chestnutt
Junior bull class: 1st P Gallagher
Cow class: 1st H Heron
Limousin classes
Champion: B O’Kane
Reserve: B O’Kane
Cow class: 1st B O’Kane; 2nd L Millen
Senior heifer class: 1st S McGookin & Sons; 2nd L Millen
Junior heifer or bull class: 1st B O’Kane; 2nd M & K Diamond
Senior bull clas: 1st S Mc Gookin & Son; 2nd Crawford Bros
Simmental classes
Champion: J Henderson
Reserve: J Henderson
Heifer class: 1st J Henderson; 2nd J Henderson
Beef Shorthorn classes
Champion: D D McDowell
Reserve: R & F McKeown
Heifer class: 1st D D McDoweell; 2nd R & F McKeown
Calf class: 1st R Henning
Bull class: 1st R Henning; 2nd M Millen
Any Other Pedigree Beef classes
Champion: T & K Madden
Commercial beef classes
Champion: R Miller
Reserve: D Wiley
Store heifer class: 1st R Miller; 2nd P Woodside
Beef heifer class: 1st D Wiley
Sheep classes
Inter-Breed Champion: W McAllister
Reserve: A Gault
Young Handlers’ Champion: D Fleming
Reserve: E Butler
Most Successful Sheep Exhibitor: A Gault
Beltex classes
Champion: E McAllister
Reserve: E McAllister
Ram class: 1st N Wallace
Ewe – two shear plus class; 1st E McAllister; 2nd E McAllister
Shearling ewe class: 1st E McAllister; 2nd E McAllister
Ram lamb class: 1st E McAllister; 2nd E McAllister
Ewe lamb class: 1st E McAllister; 2nd E McAllister
Pair of lambs class: 1st E McAllister; 2nd E McAllister
Lanark Blackface classes
Champion: D Lennox
Reserve: D Lennox
Ram – two shear and upwards: 1st McCormick Bros; 2nd J Adams & Son
Shearling ram class: 1st D Lennox; 2nd A McFarlane
Ewe with lambs: 1st J Adams & Son; 2nd McLenaghan family
Shearling ewe class: 1st D Lennox; 2nd A McFarlane
Ram lamb class: 1st D Lennox; 2nd J Adams & Son
Ewe lamb class: 1st J Adams & Son; 2nd McCormick Bros
Pair of lambs class: 1st J Adams & Son; 2nd D Lennox
Perth Blackface classes
Champion: J & S Carson
Reserve: W/G Watson
Ram – two shear and upwards class: 1st J & S Carson; 2nd M & R Smyth
Shearling ram class: 1st M & R Smyth; 2nd:J & S Carson
Ewe with lambs: 1st W/G Watson; 2nd M & R Smyth
Shearling ewe: 1st M & R Smyth; 2nd J & S Carson
Ram lamb class; 1st M & R Smyth; 2nd J & S Carson
Ewe lamb class: 1st M & R Smyth; 2nd W/G Watson
Pair of lambs class: 1st M & R Smyth; 2nd W/G Watson
Blue Faced Leicester classes
Champion: J Adams & Son
Reserve: M Wright
Shearling ram class: 1st McCormick Bros
Senior ewe class: 1st M Wright; 2nd C Butler
Yearling ewe class: 1st J Adams & Son; 2nd J Adams & Son
Ram lamb class: 1st M Wright; 2nd J Adams & Son
Ewe lamb class: 1st J Adams & Son; 2nd H Henry
Pair of lambs class: 1st J Adams & Son; 2nd M Wright
Blue Texel classes
Champion: A & J Carson
Reserve: C Calvert
Ram class: 1st A & J Knox; 2nd C Calvert
Ewe class: 1st A & J Carson; 2nd A & J Knox
Shearling ewe: 1st A & J Knox; 2nd A & J Knox
Ram lamb class: 1st A & J Carson; 2nd A & J Knox
Ewe lamb class: 1st A & J Knox; 2nd A & J Knox
Pair of lambs class: 1st A & J Knox; 2nd A & J Carson
Border Leicester classes
Champion: H Dickey
Reserve: S Wallace
Ram class: 1st H Dickey; 2nd H Dickey
Ewe- any age: 1st H Dickey
Gimmer class: 1st H Dickey
Ram lamb class: 1st S Wallace; 2nd H Dickey
Ewe lamb class: 1st S Wallace; 2nd S Wallace
Pair of lambs class: 1st S Wallace; 2nd H Dickey
Charollais classes
Champion: W McAllister
Reserve: A Moore
Ram class: 1st A Moore; 2nd T Fenton
Ewe – two shear: 1st W McAllister; 2nd W McAllister
Shearling ewe: 1st W McAllister; 2nd W McAllister
Ram lamb: 1st W McAllister; 2nd T Fenton
Ewe lamb class: 1st W McAllister; 2nd T Fenton
Group of three class: 1st W McAllister; 2nd A Moore
Dorset classes
Champion: R Hill
Reserve: S Wilson
Ram class: 1st S Wilson; 2nd D Huey
Shearling ewe class: 1st R Hill; 2nd A & C Kennedy
Ram lamb class: 1st S Wilson; 2nd A Moore
Ewe lamb class: 1st R Hill; 2nd S Wilson
Pair of lambs class: 1st A Knox: 2nd C D & J Knox
Group od three class: 1st S Wilson
Greyface classes
Champion: J Adams
Reserve: M Wright
Ewe – 2yo plus: 1st M Wright; 2nd P Donnelly
Yearling ewe- dry: 1st J Adams; 2nd J Adams
Ewe lamb: 1st J Adams
Hampshire Down classes
Champion: S Doyle
Reserve: G Manson
Ewe class: 1st G Manson; 2nd J & I Wilson
Ram class: 1st S Doyle; 2nd P Lawson
Ewe lamb class: 1st G Manson
Ram lamb class: 1st G Manson; 2nd P Lawson
Pair of lambs class: 1st G Manson; 2nd S Doyle
Ile de France classes
Champion: W E Adamson & Son
Reserve: D Mulligan
Ram class: 1st W E Adamson & Son; 2nd D Mulligan
Ewe class: 1st D Mulligan; 2nd W E Adamson & Son
Shearling ewe: 1st D Mulligan; 2nd W E Adamson & Son
Ram lamb class: 1st D Mulligan: 2nd W E Adamson & Son
Ewe lamb class: 1st W E Adamson & Son; 2nd D Mulligan
Pair of lambs class: 1st D Mulligan; 2nd W E Adamson & Son
Kerryhill classes
Champion: J Barr
Reserve: J Barr
Ram class: 1st J Barr; 2nd J Stewart
Ewe class: 1st J Barr; 2nd S Marshall
Ram lamb class: 1st J Barr; 2nd J Stewart
Ewe lamb class: 1st I Barr; 2nd J Stewart
Pair of lambs: 1st I Barr; 2nd J Stewart
Lleyn classes
Champion: G Calwell
Reserve: G Calwell
Ram class: 1st W E Adamson & Son; 2nd G Calwell
Ewe class: 1st G Calwell; 2nd W E Adamson & Son
Shearling ewe class: 1st G Calwell; 2nd A & M Adair
Ram lamb class: 1st G Calwell; 2nd W E Adamson & Son
Ewe lamb class: 1st G Calwell; 2nd W E Adamson & Son
Pair of lambs class: 1st G Calwell; 2nd W E Adamson & Son
Mules classes
Champion: M Wright
Reserve: M Wright
Ewe – 2 shear and up: 1st M Wright; 2nd M Wright
Shearling ewe: 1st P Donnelly; 2nd M Wright
Ewe lamb class: 1st M Wright; 2nd S McGarel
Pair of lambs class: 1st J Adams & Son; 2nd M Wright
Rouge classes
Champion: Simpson & Calvin
Reserve: Simpson & Calvin
Shearling ewe class: 1st Simpson & Calvin; 2nd Simpson & Calvin
Suffolk classes:
Champion: P Donnelly
Reserve: D Taylor
Senor ram class: 1st S & W Tait
Shearling ram: 1st S & W Tait; 2nd RC & JC Watson
Ewe class: 1st P Donnelly; 2nd R A Barkely
Shearling ewe class: 1st P Donnelly; 2nd RC & JC Watson
Ram lamb class: 1st D Taylor; 2nd M & E Butler
Ewe lamb class: 1st S & W Tait; 2nd P Donnelly
Pair of lambs: 1st S & W Tait; 2nd R A Barkley
Group of three lambs: 1st S & W Tait; 2nd R Alastair Barkley
Texel classes
Champion: A Gault
Reserve: A Gault
Ram class: 1st A Gault; 2nd A Kennedy
Ewe class: 1st A Gault; 2nd P Donnelly
Shearling ewe: 1st A Gault; 2nd A Gault
Ram lamb class: 1st A Gault; 2nd J Adams
Ewe lamb class: 1st A Gault; 2nd J Adams
Pair of lambs: 1st A Gault; 2nd J Adams
Pair of hogget ewes class: 1st A Gault; 2nd Simpson & Calvin
Zwartbles classes
Champion: A & R Megarrell
Reserve: A & R Megarrell
Shearling ewe class: 1st A & R Megarrell; 2nd A & R Megarrell
Ewe lamb class: 1st A & R Megarrell; 2nd S E & J C Watson
Any other pedigree breed
Champion: A & J Carson
Reserve: A & J Carson
Ram class: 1st A & J Carson; 2nd V Higgins
Ewe class: 1st A & J Carson; 2nd R McBraney
Ram lamb class: 1st V Higgins
Ewe lamb class: 1st V Higgins
Goat Champion: Galbraith Brothers
Reserve: Galbraith Brothers