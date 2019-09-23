Want your dinner made or your slurry spread?

Want your silo covered next May?

Come along to Ballywalter YFC’s members auction on Friday, October 4 at 7.30pm and hopefully be the successful bidder for some of our strapping lads and ladies to help.

Want a break from the children? You deserve it. Why not come along to Ballywalter YFC’s members auction in Greyabbey Village Hall and bid on the babysitting services of Kerrie-Ann McKeag, a qualified nursery assistant.

Want some ploughing done? Come to Ballywalter YFC’s members auction on Friday, October 4 at 7.30pm.

Bid on the services of our award winning champion Jonathan Lemon.

Want a pamper day? Come along to Ballywalter YFC’s members auction in Greyabbey Village Hall and bid on the services of our members to get your hair and nails done.

Ballywalter YFC are holding this auction as a fundraiser for our upcoming 90th anniversary dinner on the Saturday, January 18, 2020.

Admission, which includes a bidding card and refreshments will cost £5, with children’s admission costing £3.

Once you have obtained your bidding card and ‘had a feed’ you will move across to your seats and the auction will begin.

Ian McGimpsey will be our auctioneer, so you know you’re in for a good night of banter.

Ballywalter YFC hope to see you there to support our club in our 90th year and maybe bag yourself a few bargains.

Come and help us celebrate being the longest running Young Farmers' Club in Northern Ireland.