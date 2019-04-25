Ward wins 1.30m as Meadows Spring Series continues

A cold but clear day greeted competitors for the continuation of the Meadows Spring Show jumping Series.

In the 1.30m it was regular attender Rachel Ward who took the win on-board her own ‘Tiffcrum Abbey’. Ward was one of only two combinations to get through to the second phase over the course designed by resident designer Aaron McCusker. She stopped the clock in 45.20, with four faults just a few hundredths ahead of Peter Smyth with John Fee’s grey gelding ‘Des Le Debut’.

Sarah Burns riding Foxy Finn to first place in the 1.20m. Pictures: Victoria O'Connor

RESULTS

90cm - Divided between Kelly Keogh’s Clocha Liath St Louis (Boe Lynch), Conrad McGuinness’s Coolrock Dark Angel (Conrad McGuinness), Brona Bursby’s Ferro Lane (Brona Bursby), Robin Michael Bambridge’s May Ball (Anne Mary Duignan), Judith Horner’s My Remedy (Judith Horner), Una McSorley’s Summervale Lucky Beach (Una McSorley).

1m - Divided between Paula McLaughlin’s Alamshar Hero Z (Katie McLaughlin), Rachel Harrison’s An Cailin Ora (Rachel Harrison), Anna Kelsey ‘s Cavaliers Classic Clover (Anna Kelsey), Shirley A Hurst’s Cheeky Blonde (Adrianna Hurst), Amber McSorley’s Cheops Du Toultia Z (Andrew Mcsorley), John McQuaid’s Coolrock Sweetheart (Jonathan Smyth), Rachel Turley’s Co-Pilot Z (Rachel Turley), Tracy Woods’s Farnane Lily (Zoe Woods), Jordan Campbell’s Kandidate C (Jordan Campbell), Robert Mckee’s Lady of Honour (Melissa Mckee), Robin Michael Bambridge’s May Ball (Anne Mary Duignan), Sarah Agnew’s Paolo Nutini (Paul Devlin), Elaine Quinn’s Watch Your Step (Elaine Quinn).

Sarah Curran riding Bonmahon Paprika to first place in the 1.10m

1.10m - 1, Sarah Curran’s Bonmahon Paprika (Sarah Curran); 2, Ally Wilson’s The Irish Kestrel (Ally Wilson); 3, Catherine Chambers’s Seapatrick Beachball (Catherine Chambers); 4, Tracey Gallagher’s Autumn Air (Tracey Gallagher); 5, Rachel Ward’s Heartland (Rachel Ward); 6, Sarah Burns’ Georgies Star (Sarah Burns).

1.20m - 1, Sarah Burns ‘s Foxy Finn (Sarah Burns ); 2, Emma Jackson’s Creevagh For Sure (Emma Jackson); 3, Rachel Ward’s Tiffcrum Abbey (Rachel Ward); 4, Brogen McCrum’s Tailormade For Me (Brogen McCrum); 5, Colin Thompson’s Armani Velvet (Victoria Thompson); 6, Tracy Woods’s Without Permission (Zoe Woods).

1.30m - 1, Rachel Ward’s Tiffcrum Abbey (Rachel Ward); 2, John Fee’s Des Le Debut (Peter Smyth).