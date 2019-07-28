Waring announced as competition judge

Organisers of the 2019 Diageo Baileys Champion Dairy Cow Competition have announced that Yorkshire breeder and former President of Holstein UK, Peter Waring, will judge this year’s competition.

Peter runs the Winton Holstein Herd at the 350-acre Cherry Burton farm in East Yorkshire. The 160 cow-herd is renowned for some of the best cow families in the UK.

Peter is a well-known in agricultural show circles. He has had the privilege to judge at all the UK major shows over the past 30 years as well as at herd competitions in Ireland.

Speaking ahead of this year’s event, which is co-sponsored by Glanbia Ireland and the makers of Baileys, Diageo, Peter said: “I know this to be a very prestigious competition so I am looking forward to seeing some of the best cows in Ireland on display.

“The winner of the 36th Diageo Baileys Champion Cow title will have to have plenty of strength and be functionally correct.”

Judging of this year’s entries will commence at 3.30pm on August 21 at the Virginia Show in County Cavan. Holstein NI members can enter up until August 9.