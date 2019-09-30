Warnock judges Swatragh Texels

The Northern Ireland Texel Breeders Club held their annual Club Show and Sale at Swatragh Livestock Mart recently.

Sponsored by Farmware Supplies, judging commenced with the Shearling Ram Class under the expert eye of Judge Martin Warnock, Straidarran Texels, Limavady.

Richard Henderson accepts the NI Texel Club's Farmware Champion Rosette at Swatragh from Judge Martin Warnock and sponsor Eamon Healy Farmware Supplies Swatragh.

Choosing his first place Shearling Ram from Kiearan McAfee’s Drumeil pen, Mr Warnock later made this Ram the Farmware Supplies Reserve Champion. This Sportsman Yogi Bear son out of a Fairywater Superstar dam, was purchased and used as a lamb from Messrs Bell and Sons, Kiltariff Flock. Standing next in Mr Warnock’s Shearling line up was the McKinney Bros Heathmount exhibit. Their Orrisdale Winchester son out of a Rusha Upstanding ewe later sold to Seamus Mullan for 600gns.

Taking the third place rosette and third highest price of the evening was Sean McCloskey’ Glenroe exhibit. His Bluehill Yogi son out of a Tophill Union Jack mother. He sold to WG Robinson for 620gns. However it was Richard Henderson, Ballynahone who topped the Shearling Ram sales at 650gns. Sired by Scotsman Ace out of a Braehead Touch of Class son sold RA Kelly.

First in the Ram Lamb Class and later Mr Warnock’s Farmware Supplies Champion was Richard Henderson, Ballynahone Texels. His Scotsman Avicii son out of a Tophill Yankee Boy dam sold for 580gns to Mark Seffen. This lamb’s penmate also made it to the leading prices. Also an Avicii son and a Tophill Yankee Boy dam he sold to Patrick Kennedy for 500gns. Second place went to an Arkle Wildfire son out of a Tamnamoney Torrens ewe from Dessie Tosh’s Toshs pen. This lamb later sold to top the mart at 660gns to Sinead McVey. Taking the third place rosette was Shaune Duggan’s Drumard Hill exhibit, a Ballyhivistock Austin son also from a Tamnamoney Torrens ewe. He changed hands for 400gns to Seamus Mullan.

Overall quality lots met with steady trade with 35 lots selling to average 386gns.

Show results kindly sponsored by Farmware Supplies Swatragh:

Overall Champion - Richard Henderson Ram Lamb

Reserve Overall - Kieran McAfee Shearling Ram

Shearling Rams: 1st Kieran McAfee, 2nd McKinney Bros, 3rd Seam McCloskey, 4th Richard Henderson, 5th Graham Rodgers, 6th Christopher Devine

Ram Lamb: 1st Richard Henderson, 2nd Dessie Tosh, 3rd Shaune Duggan, 4th Roger Strawbridge, 5th Colin Gregg, 6th James Wilkinson, 7th Robert Calvin

Other leading prices: Richard Henderson 460gns, McKinney Bros 450gns; 440gns, G Rodgers 420gns, S McAuley 400gns, R Strawbridge 460gns; 400gns

The NI Texel Club will be holding Sales in Gortin 11th October and Ballymena Harvest 21st October. All sales will commence with judging at 6.00pm followed by sales at 7.00pm. Catalogues available from the Marts, online at www.texel.co.uk or contact Club Secretary 07791679112.