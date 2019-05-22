WATCH: Angus calves presented to local teens by ABP

Four teams from local post-primary schools have been presented with their own calves to rear by the agri-food business ABP.

They are all finalists in the ABP Angus Youth Challenge, a skills development competition for young people interested in working in the agri-food sector.

Samantha Todd and Emma Turner from Wallace High School, Lisburn who are finalists in the ABP Angus Youth Challenge pictured on the cattle lawn at Balmoral Show on Friday. Picture: Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

The teams consist of pupils ranging from 14-16 years old representing two Co. Tyrone schools, Aughnacloy College and Fivemiletown College; along with Belfast Royal Academical Institution and Wallace High School Lisburn.

Each team was presented with five calves by Managing Director of ABP in Northern Ireland, George Mullan, at a public prize-giving ceremony compered by the TV presenter Paul Clark at the 151st Balmoral Show.

The finalists will now embark on a farm-to-fork skills development programme with ABP. This will entail each team rearing their five Aberdeen Angus cross calves through to beef and selling them to ABP. The net profit after sale will be shared amongst their group. Each team has also been assigned a special project to develop over the next 18 months.

The teams’ performances across the final stage will be continually assessed. One overall winning team will receive £1,000 for their school.

Pupils Clarke Simpson, RBAI, Mark Hoey, Fivemiletown College, Emma Turner, Wallace High School and Aaron Bristow, Aughnacloy College with Stuart Cromie, ABP Graduate Management Trainee, Arthur Callaghan, ABP NI Blade Farming Co-ordinator, Paul Clark, compere and Charles Smith, Angus Producer Group

Have you got a video that you would like to share with Farming Life? Email your video and details to farminglife@jpimedia.co.uk.