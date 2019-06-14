WATCH: CCTV catches ‘horrific attack’ as man kicks gull

RSPCA Cymru is appealing for information after a man was caught on CCTV kicking a gull in Tonypandy.

CCTV footage obtained following the incident on May 1 shows the man approaching a gull in the car park next to Tonypandy Library and kicking the bird several times.

The gull sadly died following this incident, which took place around 3.40pm.

RSPCA inspector Simon Evans said: “This attack is just horrific. The CCTV footage shows this man deliberately kicking this gull, with the bird already appearing to be incapacitated and completely defenceless.

“There is absolutely no justification for this level of cruelty towards the bird - which is protected, as all British birds are, by the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981.

"We’re appealing for any information to try and find out who this man is. He was wearing jeans and a red zip-up top, trainers and has dark hair and facial hair.”

The gull’s body was recovered following the incident with RSPCA enquiries ongoing.

Inspector Evans added: “If anyone saw this shocking incident or knows who did this, we urge them to contact our inspectorate appeal line urgently on 0300 123 8018."

To support the RSPCA’s work and help our officers continue investigating animal cruelty please donate online.