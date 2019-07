As thousands stepped out for the Twelfth last week it was another busy for some sheep farmers in the Mourne Mountains.

Farming Life's Darryl Armitage captured this footage of two farmers herding their sheep alongside the Ben Crom Reservoir in the Silent Valley with their sheepdogs.

Farmer herding sheep in the Silent Valley, Mourne Mountains, Co Down

The valley was filled with the bleating of the sheep as several walkers and tourists took some time out at the reservoir to watch this age old tradition.