Check out this fantastic birds eye view of first cut silage being brought in from the fields by Porter Contracts.

The video, which was shot earlier this month in Lisburn, Co Antrim, features Porter Contract's new 9900 harvester.

Check out this fantastic birds eye view of first cut silage being brought in from the fields by Porter Contracts

You can view more videos and pics at ROC Aerial Media.

Have you got a video that you would like to share with Farming Life?

Email your video and details to farminglife@jpimedia.co.uk.

It's silage cutting time with Porter Contracts

It's silage cutting time with Porter Contracts

It's silage cutting time with Porter Contracts