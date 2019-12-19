WATCH: UFU silage competition deadline is fast approaching

The deadline for registering your interest for the 28th annual Ulster Farmers’ Union silage competition, is fast approaching.

The annual UFU silage competition, sponsored by United Feeds, aims to find Northern Ireland’s top silage producers.

UFU president Ivor Ferguson said: “Good silage making has always been a key element of farming in Northern Ireland, where we rely heavily on our ability to grow forage for our livestock sector.

“The competition not only celebrates those that are producing silage to exceptional levels but also encourages its members to improve year on year. There will be a range of prizes at group level and the overall winners will receive their prizes at an awards ceremony next spring.

“Last year saw a record number of entries from our members and it was a pleasure to see our group winners and national winners being honoured for their professional approach to silage making.

“Our silage competition encourages excellence and healthy competition among our members, and we hope to see as many entries as possible submitted,” said Mr Ferguson.

United Feeds sales manager, Clarence Calderwood said: “We are delighted to be once again sponsoring the UFU silage competition. The competition is about promoting excellence among producers and of course, good quality forage is key to a successful livestock industry in Northern Ireland.

“The education element is important, and we will be working together with the UFU across the competition to assist their members to continue to produce better silage.”

The closing date for entries is Friday, December 20, 2019, contact your local group office to enter and for more information.