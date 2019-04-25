Watson does the double at Lightsource BP Tyrella 2

Just when you thought things couldn’t get any better, Lightsource BP Tyrella 2 happened.

The sun shone all day, ground conditions were superb and there was a large entry from all over Ireland to experience the five fabulous courses designed and built by Adam Stevenson with overseeing input from Mike Etherington-Smith.

In addition, there was a temporary ‘Michelin’ style restaurant set up by Vina Buller and Judith Evans to provide a ‘thank you’ lunch to the sponsors, land owners and supporters.

The Mourne mountains and the glistening water of Dundrum Bay was a perfect backdrop to the fences in the ‘dune area’ where many spectators had gathered to follow the progress of the competitors from their perfect vantage points.

WEG Silver Medalist, Sam Watson, had plenty to celebrate in the EI 120 class where he claimed the top two prizes.

He took the win with Imperial Sky, a thirteen year old Puissance gelding which led from the outset and finished on a dressage score of 26.9 awarded by Vanda Stewart. This was almost nine points clear of Tullabeg Flamenco, a ten year old Tullabeg Fusion gelding, owned by David Bogossian.

Alison Holden, from Co Kilkenny, took the honours in the EI 115 Open class with Eamon Holden’s Holsteiner bred horse, O My Balladeer, which moved up three places from dressage to lead from Leila Barker and her nine year old Beach Ball gelding, Ardeo Illusion.

Aaron McCusker’s technical showjumping course had a major impact in the results of many classes, including the EI 115 where the early leader, Clare Abott and Jewelent, with a very impressive 23.2 dressage score had to settle for fourth place following three lowered rails. This paved the way to victory for Steven Smith and Hi Happy Harry an eleven year old Porsch gelding owned by Terry Smith who was a very hard working Society Steward on the day. Second place, just 0.8 points behind, was Daniel Brown riding his mother’s lovely seven year old bay mare, Fleur de Lis who added nothing to their first phase mark.

Meanwhile, there was plenty to celebrate in the Smith household as Alison’s nine year old gelding, Bluestone Ice, stole the show in the Open EI 110 class with Jonathan Steele in the saddle.

It was also Alison’s son, Ethan’s, nineteenth birthday- Ethan has had a difficult few years but has been inspirational to all those with whom he has come in contact.

An absolutely delighted Orlagh Halliday claimed the runner up spot with Elsarco.

A very large entry in the EI 110 class meant a class split. Annahilt rider, Ella Boyle, claimed top prize in the ‘A’ section on the nine year old Joe Sloan bred mare, WKD Cooley, on just its second outing at this level. Ian Cassells and Woodendfarm Jack OD followed in almost three points behind.

The ‘B’ section was won by Orlagh Cassidy on Judy Duffy’s Slaneyside Aldatus Flight, finishing on their flatwork mark, as they did at this venue two weeks earlier.

Janet Hall’s six year old OBOS Quality gelding, Miss Matana, took second place, piloted by Steven Smith.

Undoubtedly there were corks popping in Dromara as the Brown family celebrated a good Lightsource BP Tyrella 2 for their two sons.

On top of Daniel’s success in the EI 115, Noah and Euro Jackpot took centre stage on the podium in the EI 110J class, having finished on the same score as Sam Carey and Blessington Kamikaze but closer to the optimum time.

Kerry Magill who is no stranger to success with her mother’s Song of Freedom mare, Lisnahall Miss Toffee, added another red rosette to her burgeoning collection in the EI 110P class. The combination led from the outset and, despite lowering one rail, finished over seven points clear of second placed Holly Love and Cloughreagh Charlie.

There were just three starters in the EI 110 Amateur class where it was a day of changing fortunes and, again, the showjumping phase was extremely influential. Nicky Nesbitt and Ringfort India were the first phase leaders but were relegated to the runner up spot after leaving three on the ground and opened the path to success for Symone Brown riding her nine year old Lancelot gelding, Global Merlot.

Another super entry in the EI 100 class required a class division. Top of the ‘A’ section by a fraction was Melanie Wrynn from Enniskeery, Co Wicklow with her ten year old gelding, Lightening Master, who was just having his third run.

Adam Haugh and Josephine Pollock’s Stonehaven’s Star Quality were denied the win by 0.5 of a penalty point.

Winning the ‘B’ section was Suzanne Jordan with Kevin Munroe’s Tax Break, an eight year old gelding by Cobra who climbed from fifth place after dressage to finish on their dressage score of 27. Lucy Hanna on the home bred, Rock Storm, also kept a clean sheet on both showjumping phases to finish half a point behind.

Alexa Grudgings gave a very good account of herself in front of Dublin based dressage judge, David Lee, to lead the EI 100 Amateur class from start to finish. She held a 4.5 lead over runner up, Jayne Moore on her eight year old High Roller mare, Laylas Way.

A delighted Tola Thompson finished top of the EI 100J leader board and added nothing to her flatwork mark with Crackerjack V111, giving her a first win at this level.

Kara Stanbridge has had many top six placings with Maura Smyth’s American bred gelding, Barberton, but this week’s runner up spot is the partnership’s top placing to date.

Drogheda’s Sophie McNicholas took the honours in the EI 100P with Start of Hillmount followed closely by Charlotte Keers and Western Ocala.

Meantime, the EI90 Pony class saw Poppy Moore from Banbridge move up one place from the first phase to take the win on Crecora Angel after delivering two faultless jumping phases. The early leader, Abby Cummiskey unfortunately dropped a coloured pole with Cindy Cunningham’s CSC Apache Dove but still secured the runner up position after last week’s fabulous win.

Amanda Goldsbury riding Patrick Wall’s Irish Draft bred mare, Bridie, took top place in the EI 90 class, followed by Neil Morrison on his own six year old bay mare, Fire and Fury.

There was just 0.3 penalty points dividing the top two places in the EI 90 Amateur class. The first phase leaders, Debbie McNeill and OB Active, had to add four jumping penalties to their 26.5 dressage score which put them down to second place, just behind the winners, Sarah Logan and As If By Magic.

The action started at 7.46am and completed at 6.30pm.

Northern Region would like to thank all volunteers who turned out in force to conduct all the duties required to make the event happen.

It is a wonderful tribute to our sport that this army of wonderful workers are prepared to put in the long hours in support of our athletes.We raise our hats to all of you!

In recognition of the enormous contribution to eventing in our region, Tattersalls has very kindly donated entrance tickets for two to include a meal in the House on any day of the International Horse Trials as well as a beanie to be drawn on each of the four Lightsource Tyrella days.

This week’s winner of the entrance tickets was Georgina Brown (fence judge) and the beanie went to Lorna Moore (dressage call up)

Organisers are deeply indebted to the sponsors: Lightsource BP, Orthoderm, Baileys Horse Feeds, Horse First, Dooneen Farms and Tattersalls International Horse Trials whose generosity and support is very much appreciated.

Photographs were taken by Sporting Images and can be viewed on www.sportingimagesni.co.uk.

Full results

