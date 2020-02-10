We have a tendency to look back on our younger selves with rose tinted glasses

“The children now love luxury; they have bad manners, contempt for authority; they show disrespect for elders and love chatter in place of exercise. Children are now tyrants, not the servants of their households. They no longer rise when elders enter the room. They contradict their parents, chatter before company, gobble up dainties at the table, cross their legs, and tyrannize their teachers.”

Although this quote might seem applicable to the current “youth of today” it is actually attributed to the Greek philosopher Socrates and was written around 300BC. We, myself included , sometimes write off young people calling them “snowflakes” and despair for a future when they’re in charge. In reality, I meet lots of young people and have to say mostly they’re very impressive. They have the same dreams, fears and problems we had. We tend to look back on our younger selves with rose tinted glasses. Recently I was appointed Northern Ireland ambassador for the FutureChef initiative. This is a government backed body set up to encourage 12-16 year olds into the hospitality industry and in particular kitchens. The need for chefs is at crisis point. The industry has had to change – young people, quite rightly, want to be paid a fair wage with reasonable hours. I wish I had had the confidence 30 years ago not to clock up 70 hour weeks for which I was paid for 35 hours and working in less than comfortable conditions. Through FutureChef we hope to encourage young people to consider hospitality as a career choice and not a job they fall into.

Over the past few months students have been competing in cooking heats within schools for the national FutureChef competition. The 10 finalists assembled in Belfast Metropolitan College late last month to find a Northern Ireland winner. Competition was fierce with dishes like roast duck with heritage carrots, fondant potatoes and jus, cannon of Glenarm lamb and ballotine of chicken with wild mushrooms and risotto sounding like they wouldn’t be out of place in a fancy restaurant. The ultimate winner was Rebecca Bailie from Methodist College in Belfast who cooked a superb trout dish and finished it with a chocolate and lime torte with peanut cookies. Rebecca has kindly shared the recipe – although I didn’t add the lime foam as it requires an espuma gun to make…!

Another competitor, Molly Furey from St Killian’s College in Garron Tower, cooked a delicious dessert of pears poached in red wine with candied hazelnuts and she has also shared the recipe. More often than not you get poached pears when you’re out that are insipid and would need a saw to cut through. Molly’s were a rich, deep ruby red colour from the wine and the cooking liquor was reduced to a lip smacking syrup. The hazelnuts added a creamy crunch.

Rebecca goes on to the national final in London in March but any one of those young people would be well able to represent their country with the dishes they produced.