‘We need to win hearts and minds, before we start the work of reshaping our environment’

Chris Packham has been back on our television screens this week for Winterwatch chronicling the exploits of British wildlife through the coldest months of the year. His enthusiasm and conviction for the environment has always been captivating .

Calling from his home in Hampshire Chris explains that while it has been stormy the night before and a lot of rain has fallen he is still looking forward to pulling on his wellies at the end of our chat and heading out to his local woods with his dogs for a walk in nature.

Our conversation quickly turns to the subject of rewilding Britain, whether or not it can work in the United Kingdom. Could wolves be reintroduced to Northern Ireland?

He concedes that the idea of rewilding got off on the wrong foot and a more realistic approach is needed, especially when it comes to engagement with farming communities across the UK.

Chris says: “If we look at rewilding, I think that you need to stop and look at what you are going to do. You need to look at the bottom and work your way up, rather than from the top down I believe.

“There is no point introducing a key stone predator, such as a golden eagle or in some places a hen harrier or lynx, into an environment which cannot sustain it.

“If a species can’t be sustained you will find that it will either leave the environment or it will come into conflict with humans.

“That is something that we don’t want to see. Unless we can shape environments that can support key stone predators, and often that is a long term job, we then need to moderate our ambitions.”

He believes that there are places in the United Kingdom where, for example, beavers could be returned. But with the likes of lynx and wolves he isn’t convinced.

“We have an overcrowded country and there are very few sites where we can actually put these species where they would have any chance of prospering.”

He holds the same view on the reintroduction of wolves.

He remarks: “I am not entirely convinced on the arguments for reintroducing wolves to the UK.

“I honestly do not believe that there is anywhere left in this country where they would be secure, not generate too much conflict with humans and where we could manage their population.”

There have been some notable successful reintroductions across the world but it not just about fauna it is also about the flora in an environment.

Chris continues: “We need to rebuild environments which are compatible with these species if rewilding is going to work. I think that we can do it and I also think we should be getting on with it as we are seeing it work overseas.

“We need to be very clear about our message, and that is that any such project needs to have the broad support of the community in which that project will be based.

“We need to win hearts and minds, before we start reshaping our environment.

“We don’t have the space in the UK to chuck people off the land and put a fence around it and say, ‘that’s just for wildlife’, that’s entirely idealistic and unrealistic. It will never work.”

Chris believes it is important to reach an accommodation with UK farmers if any progress is to be made with rewilding Britain.

“The figures I have show that 86 per cent of the UK’s land surface is given over to farming or forestry. So it is very clear that if we want to progress these projects, which will only work on a large scale.

“We need to work co-operatively with farmers, foresters and land managers. One of the problems we are faced with at present is that the concept of rewilding got off on the wrong foot, because everyone thought it was about putting wolves into landscapes and its not about that at all.

“I think we live in an unusual set of countries, whereby more land is owned by less people than in all but one other country on planet earth, so one of the problems and frustrations that we have is that we, the people, don’t have access to public land as it were.

“If you think about our National Parks, certainly here on the mainland people are under a misapprehension that they are glorified nature reserves and they are not. They are made up farms, towns, villages and communities.

“As a consequence of that misapprehension people get very angry at the National Parks because they think they should be doing this, that and the other, but sadly they can’t be doing that because they don’t own the land.”

Reflecting on whether or not rewilding can happen in the UK Chris says: “ I think rewilding needs a period of stabilisation as an idea. We need to work much closely with farmers and rural communities, to bring them onboard and explain to them what it means and what it is about. We aren’t there yet.

“It’s not about reintroducing wolves back into Northern Ireland’s landscapes, that’s an impossible pipe-dream.

“There are many things the farming fraternity in Northern Ireland could do which would move us in a positive direction when it comes to restoring the environment.”

Chris believes more can be done to make British farming more sustainable. But it’s not just the farmers who need to be more sustainable. British consumers also need to be more sustainable.

“The biggest problem that the farming has in the UK is lack of public support. Everyone rushes down to the supermarket and buys the cheapest food they possibly can. That food is being brought in cheaply from overseas, at prices that our farmers can’t compete.

“If we have more local support for our farmers and put our money directly back into local farm businesses and their pockets, then we we will be able to muster the temerity to say that we are supporting the farmers and now you support us.

“I think farmers have a very justified position, when people like myself bang on about them needing to this and that, but rather going down to Tesco and other large supermarkets to buy say New Zealand lamb. Why are we still shipping lamb from New Zealand, when we have perfectly good lamb here in the UK. It is completely insane not to be supporting our farmers in this way.”

And with regards to farms, Chris says: “The fact is that we know that farmers have the capacity to farm sustainably, that they have the interest and ability to shape healthy and sustainable farms and environment.

“Unfortunately the number of farms, in terms of land area given over to such sustainable practices, is not as great as it should be.

“That’s why we have to continue to ask farmers to think about changing their methods and embracing both new and old ideas which can help improve sustainability in farming across the UK.”

r Chris Packham will be in Belfast on Saturday, February 23 as part of the NI Science Festival. He will be presenting his new show Pictures From The Edge of The World. Tickets are priced 22.50