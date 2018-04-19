We’re not going backwards, says FFA

Farmers For Action have stated that it is time to nail down the message from Northern Ireland on Brexit which at the end of the day is very straight forward, whether we eventually leave the EU or stay.

Negotiations on Brexit are starting to reach a critical point, however, in reality for the people of Northern Ireland it’s very simple, we are not prepared to go backwards, which means in effect no borders, north, south, east or west.

William Taylor FFA co-ordinator stated: “One politician summed the situation up incredibly well after the referendum, as follows; the overall UK result was a shame because everyone in Northern Ireland had got to a point where they were comfortable in their skin, in that they could have a UK passport or an Irish passport or both and they could come and go north, south, east or west across these islands at will.

“FFA would add business operations including agriculture to this statement. Therefore, the message to Northern Ireland’s MLA’s, UK Government, Southern Ireland Government and the EU from rural Northern Ireland and surely from everyone in Northern Ireland loud and clear is, ‘we are not prepared to go backwards –so see to it that it doesn’t happen!” In fact, the overwhelming majority of the people of Northern Ireland who are understandably extremely protective of the Peace in recent decades that has been achieved, are now impatient for the second P for Progress which our politicians are very much overdue delivering for everyone in NI including agriculture and the third P even more overdue is for Prosperity which must follow across the Province!”