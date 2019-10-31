Weanling calves 268 pence per kilo at Co-Op

There was another full yard of cattle on Friday at Rathfriland Co-Op with some tremendous bullocks in the entry of 132 head.

These cleared up to £1205 for an 18 month old Sim from Ballinran. A 670k Blue from Shinn sold at £1200. The bullock section topped at 215p/k for a 408k Lim at £880 from Armagh. 81 store heifers sold to 242p/k for a 270k Lim at £655 from Annalong. A good entry of weanlings sold to 268p/k for a 218k Lim at £585 from Ballynahinch. The dropped calf section contained calves up to 5 months. A Dromara farmer sold a 4 month old Lim bull at £585. A Ballinaskeagh farmer sold Angus bulls to £450 and £420 with heifers to £405.

DROPPED CALVES: Ballinaskeagh farmer pen of Angus, £445, £420, £405, £340, £325, £325 and £320. Ballyroney farmer Lim heifer £365. Garvaghy farmer: £400, £340, £315. Ballynahinch farmer £345 and £340 for Hereford bulls. Hillhall farmer £310, £305, £305, £300. Banbridge farmer 2 Angus heifers £300 each. Strong Sturks from Dromara to £585.

WEANLINGS: Ballynahinch farmer 218k at £585 or 268.3p/k, 202k at £540 or 228p/k, 280k at £635 or 227p/k, 280k at £635 or 226p/k and 282k at £635 or225.2p/k. Mullaghdrin farmer 342k at £725, 328k at £680, 316k at £650, 360k at £740. Cabra farmer 318k at £700, 374k at £785. Hillsborough farmer 238k at £520. Poyntzpass farmer: 290k at £645, 222k at £470, 300k at £625, 300k at £620. Castlewellan farmer 300k at £645.

HEIFERS: Annalong farmer 270k at £655 or 243p/k, 286k at £645 or 225.5p/k, 294k at £645 or 219p/k. Dollysbrae farmer 302k at £655, 288k at £600. Glenhorne farmer 434k at £870, 436k at £870. Corbally farmer: 466k at £905, 438k at £890, 390k at £810, 380k at £785, 400k at £795, 444k at £850. Drumarkin farmer 470k at £905.

BULLOCKS: Armagh farmer 408k at £880 or 216p/k, 456k at £965 or 212p/k, 446k at £935 or 210p/k, 480k at £960 or 200p/k, 482k at £955 or 198p/k. Banbridge farmer 378k at £790 or 209p/k. Ballinran farmer: 17 Continentals, 686k at £1205, 674k at £1190, 646k at £1160, 592k at £1060, 604k at £1040, 560k at £1000, 502k at £1000 and 526k at £1000. Katesbridge farmer 578k at £1050, 644k at £1180. Rathfriland farmer: 488k at £960. Hillsborough farmer 490k at £960, 456k at £900, 484k at £865.

A much better trade for lambs on Tuesday evening with fat lamb prices increasing for the first time in weeks. Store lamb prices have risen by £6 to £8 in a fortnight. Fat ewes are selling consistently from £70 to £80 per head.

LAMBS

Dromara farmer 13.4k at £52. Kilkeel farmer 15.4k at £59. Foffany farmer 15.8k at £60.50. Greencastle farmer 17.6k at £66. Dromara farmer 16.8k at £62.50. Finnard farmer 17k at £63. Kilkeel farmer: 15.3k at £55.50. Poyntzpass farmer 19.3k at £70. Rostrevor farmer 16.9k at £60.50. Hillsborough farmer 18.4k at £65. Mayobridge farmer 35k at £80. Tanvalley farmer 24.5k at £78.50. Drumsallagh farmer 29k at £78. Kilkeel farmer 26.4k at £77. Ringsend farmer 25.7k at £77. Corbally farmer 28.7k at £76.50. Lisnacreevy farmer 24.7k at £75.

FAT EWES: Garvaghy farmer £80 and £79. Hilltown farmer £80. Rathfriland farmer £80. Corbett farmer £75.