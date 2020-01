Weanling calves sell to 336p/k at Rathfriland Co-Op

A magnificent entry of dropped and weanling calves on Friday.

A tremendous trade ensued with a 174k Charolais male reaching £585 or 336p/k and 232k at £625 from Donaghcloney.

A 210k Charolais male at £615 or 293p/k from Dromore.

A Ballymagreenan farmer reached £990 and 278.5p/k for a 298k Limousin male at £830. A Shinn farmer sold 11 weanlings to 271p/k for a 166k Simmental at £450 and 198k at £520 or 262.6p/k. In the dropped calf section, an Aberdeen Angus bull from Enagh, Dromara sold at £340.

A Clontifleece farmer sold a Simmental male at £340 and Simmental females at £325 and £305. A 19 month old breeding Limousin bull sold at £1420 from Mayobridge.

Store heifers reached £1100 for a 572k Limousin from Hilltown.

Bullocks sold to 218p/k for a 344k Angus at £750 from Shin.

A Glasker farmer sold a 364k Aberdeen Angus at £750.

DROPPED CALVES

Enagh famrer: Aberdeen Angus bull £340. Clontifleece farmer: Simmental bull £340, heifers £325 and £305. Ballyward farmer: Aberdeen Angus bulls £310 twice. Clough farmer: Hereford female £270. Annalong farmer: Blue bull £265, Aberdeen Angus bulls £260 twice. Dromara farmer: Fleckvieh bull £250. Ballyroney farmer: Blue female £250. Dromore farmer: Aberdeen Angus female £240.

WEANLINGS

Donaghcloney farmer: 174k at £585 or 336.2p/k and 232k at £625 or 269.4p/k. Dromore farmer: 210k at £615 or 293p/k, 250k at £650 or 260p/k, 216k at £520 or 241p/k. Ballymaghreenan farmer: 298k at £830 or 278.5p/k. Newry farmer: 314k at £800 or 254.8p/k and 296k at £750 or 253.4p/k. Ballymartin farmer: 212k at £500 or 236p/k. Kilkeel farmer: 378k at £790, 310k at £755, 356k at £755, 340k at £705, 320k at £640. Shin farmer: 166k at £450 or 271p/k, 198k at £520 or 262.6p/k, 268k at £665, 244k at £590 or 242p/k and 258k at £600 or 233p/k.

HEIFERS

Hilltown farmer: 572k at £1100. Mayobridge farmer: 440k at £785, 396k at £755, 396k at £735. Ballela farmer: 372k at £700. Ballymartin farmer: 296k at £540.

BULLOCKS

Annalong farmer: 640k at £1010 and 558k at £920. Shinn farmer: 470k at £940, 402k at £770, 344k at £750. Lurgan farmer: 500k at £905. Glascar farmer: 364k at £750, 344k at £700, 376k at £745. Annaclone farmer: 372k at £750, 416k at £745. FRIESIAN BULLOCKS: 512k at £700, 520k at £700, 494k at £675, 420k at £600, 464k at £620, 456k at £645, 422k at £585 etc.

There was a flying trade for all classes of sheep on Tuesday evening.

Fat ewes sold to £149 followed by £147 and £140.

Aged ewes with two lambs at foot sold to £250 and singles to £188.

The hoggets again increased in price to £103.

All heavy hoggets sold at over £100.

A top per kilo of 470p/k paid for 16.8k at £79 and 18.2k at £85 or 467p/k.

HOGGETS

Attical farmer: 31k at £103. Tullyglush farmer: 23.2k at £102.50 and 23.9k at £101.Ballyward farmer: 27.9k at £101.50. Ballywillwill farmer: 27k at £101. Corbet farmer: 24.2k at £101. Annalong farmer: 29.6k at £100. Dromore farmer: 25.7k at £99.50. Downpatrick farmer: 25.6k at £99.50. Cullion farmer: 16.8k at £79 or 470p/k. Castlewellan farmer: 18.2k at £85 or 467p/k. Banbridge farmer: 16k at £74 or 462p/k. Hilltown farmer: 18k at £81.50 or 452p/k. Markethill farmer: 16.8k at £76 or 452p/k.

FAT EWES

Curley farmer: £149. Cullion farmer: £147. Ringbane farmer: £140. Ballinaskeagh farmer: £124. Attical farmer: £122. Tullyglush farmer: £120.

EWES WITH LAMBS AT FOOT

38 aged and broken mouthed ewes with two lambs at foot sold to a top of £250 and singles to £188 from Ballynahinch.