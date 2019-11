Weanling calves sells to £900 at Rathfriland Co-Op

Young stock again were very dear on Friday (November 5).

In the dropped calf section, young males, only a few months old sold to £565 on two occasions for a Blue from Downpatrick and a Ch from Lurgan.

This Lurgan producer averaged £470 for 11 males and females at 3 months old. Weanling calves sold to £900 for a 490k Ch male from Moira.

A top pence per kilo of 257p was paid for a 226k Lim at £580.

Another big entry of fat cows sold to £1005 for an 822k Lim from Lisburn.

Two Sim breeding bulls from Ballyroney sold at £1210 and £1060.Some great store heifers sold at over the £1000 mark.

Bullocks sold to £1040 which was paid for a 580k Ch from Downpatrick.

A top pence per kilo of 224p was paid for a 368k lot at £825.

DROPPED CALVES

Downpatrick farmer: £565, £520 and £520. Lurgan farmer: 24 eg, £565, £510, £500, £475, £465, £460, £455, £450, £420, £410, £405 and £400 etc. Moira farmer: £300, £300, £290, £290 and £290. Ballyward farmer: £350, £330. Craigavon farmer: £300, £290, £290, £250 and £240.

WEANLINGS

Moira farmer: 498k at £900. Ballynafern farmer: 342k at £765, 318k at £760, 318k at £750, 324k at £740, 292k at £740. Drumarkin farmer: 324k at £740. Banbridge farmer: 288k at £705. Drinn farmer: 302k at £620. Rathfriland farmer: 226k at £580, 232k at £545, 230k at £510, 230k at £510. Cabra farmer: 224k at £465. Armagh farmer: 266k at £560.

HEIFERS

Tullyniskey farmer: 660k at £1165. Carnew farmer: 566k at £1065, 510k at £935. Kilkeel farmer: 554k at £1020, 580k at £1045. Tanvalley farmer: 572k at £1030. Scarva farmer: 530k at £1000. Carnew farmer: 510k at £935. Castlewellan farmer: 386k at £875. Ballykeel farmer: 416k at £835.

FAT COWS

Lisburn farmer: 820k at £1005. Newry farmer: 690k at £805. Belfast farmer: 678k at £675. Ballyward farmer: 478k at £505. 2 Sim bulls at £1210 and £1060 from Ballyroney.

BULLOCKS

Downpatrick farmer: 580k at £1040, 560k at £990, 520k at £945, 430k at £885. Scarva farmer: 600k at £990. Glaskermore farmer: 514k at £990, 522k at £960, 472k at £945. Lessize farmer: 514k at £925. Drumlee farmer: 368k at £825, 382k at £825, 364k at £805. Dromara farmer: 472k at £905, 460k at £855, 434k at £835, 420k at £825.

A great sheep trade on Tuesday evening with 25k lambs selling to £87.50 from Tynan.

Lambs over 24k sold consistently from £83 up.

Better quality fat ewes with a better to a top of £88 each from Kilkeel.

Store lambs sold to 419p/k for 15.4k at £64.50 from Downpatrick.

A lot of 18k from Leapouges sold at £73 or 405.6p/k.

LAMBS

Tynan farmer: 25k at £87.50 and 26k at £85. Kilkeel farmer: 25.4k at £85.50. Ballynahinch farmer: 29.8k at £85 and 25.5k at £84.50. Downpatrick farmer: 25.4k at £84.50 and 24.5k at £83.50. Downpatrick farmer: 15.4k at £64.50 and 13.8k at £56. Leapouges farmer: 18k at £73. Ballywillwill farmer: 18.5k at £73 and 18.3k at £72. Kilcoo farmer: 13.3k at £52. Ballynahinch farmer: 18.5k at £71.50. Dromore farmer: 19k at £72.50. Benraw farmer: 17.2k at £65.50.

FAT EWES

Kilkeel farmer: £88. Imdel farmer: £83. Ballynamagna farmer: £80. Donaghcloney farmer: £78. Derryneil farmer: £77.