Weanling heifers sell for £905 for 338kg at Hilltown Mart

Saturday at Hilltown Mart cows sold for £1330 for 802kg (165ppk).

Heifers sold for £1210 for 622kg (194ppk).

Bullocks sold for fetched £1415 for 726kg (194ppk).

Weanling heifers sold for £905 for 338kg (267ppk) and weanling bullocks sold for £1000 for 384kg (260ppk).

Fat cows: Cabra farmer £1330 for 802kg (165ppk). Hilltown farmer £1220 for 688kg (188ppk). Kilcoo farmer £1200 for 826kg (145ppk), £1080 for 848kg (127ppk). Rostrevor farmer £1145 for 768kg (149ppk). Kilkeel farmer £1100 for 808kg (129ppk).

Springing cows: Hilltown farmer £1380, £1130, £1060, £1040 Downpatrick farmer £1260.

Cows and calves: Kilcoo farmer £1340. Kilkeel farmer £1125.

Weanling heifers: Kilcoo farmer £905 for 338kg (267ppk), £785 for 324kg (242ppk), £705 for 278kg (253ppk), £700 for 326kg (214ppk), £680 for 438kg (155ppk). Ballymartin farmer £890 for 344kg (258ppk), £860 for 312kg (275ppk), £855 for 384kg (222ppk), £740 for 340kg (217ppk). Hilltown farmer £850 for 340kg (250ppk).Rostrevor farmer £820 for 338kg (242ppk), £810 for 360kg (225ppk).

Heifers: Kilkeel farmer £1210 for 622kg (194ppk), £980 for 520kg (188ppk). Moneycarragh farmer £925 for 498kg (185ppk), £915 for 504kg (181ppk), £830 for 484kg (171ppk). Drumgath farmer £910 for 540kg (168ppk). Rathfriland farmer £905 for 564kg (160ppk). Ballyward farmer £885 for 568kg (155ppk). Newry farmer £775 for 540kg (143ppk). Mayobridge farmer £770 for 452kg (170ppk).

Weanling Males Kilkeel farmers £1000 for 384kg (260ppk), £850 for 348kg (244ppk), £840 for 396kg (212ppk). Hilltown farmer £945 for 466kg (202ppk), £890 for 370kg (240ppk), £825kg for 332kg (248ppk). Ballymartin farmer £900 for 382kg (235ppk), £880 for 356kg (247ppk). Kilcoo farmer £845 for 376kg (224ppk).

Bullocks: Mayobridge farmer £1415 for 726kg (194ppk), £1360 for 714kg (190ppk), £1280 for 682kg (187ppk), £1165 for 680kg (171ppk), £1145 for 662kg (173ppk), £1140 for 628kg (181ppk). Hilltown farmer £1100 for 582kg (189ppk). Castlewellan farmer £1080 for 632kg (170ppk).