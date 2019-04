Weanling males sell to £1045 at Lisnaskea

An excellent demand reported for a lot of quality stock on offer at Lisnaskea Livestock Sales on Tuesday, 23rd April.

This week weanling males sold to £1045 for a 400kg Lim. £261 per 100kg and selling to £324 per 100kg for a 310kg Ch. to £1045 with smaller ones selling to £322 per 100kg for a 230kg Ch. to £740. Weanling Heifers sold to £835 for a 310kg Ch. £269 per 100kg and reaching £296 per 100kg for a 270kg Lim to £800 with others selling to £760 for a 270kg S/H (£281) 260kg Ch. to £735 (£282) and 220kg Lim. to £620 (£282). Store heifers sold to £1040 for a 520kg Ch (£200).

Leading prices as follows:

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS: Newtownbutler Producer 400kg Lim to £1045 (£261) 430kg Lim to £920, 460kg Lim to £915, 380kg Lim to £910, and 380kg Lim to £860. Derrylin Producer 310kg Ch to £1005 (£324) Newtownbutler Producer 340kg Ch to £965 (£284) 360kg Ch to £945 (£262) 380kg Ch to £900, 330kg Ch to £860 (£260) and 310kg Ch to £855 (£276). Rosslea Producer 320kg Ch to £920 (£287) 330kg Ch to £825, 350kg Ch to £805, and 320kg Lim to £775. Rosslea Producer 470kg Lim to £905, 340kg Lim to £840, 360kg Lim to £765, and 330kg Lim to £720. Lisnaskea Producer 320kg Ch to £895 (£279) 320kg Ch to £865 (£270) 250kg Ch to £730 (£292) 350kg S/H to £705, 340kg S/H to £695, and 300kg Ch to £675. Roscor Producer 360kg Ch to £885, 350kg Ch to £720, and 320kg Ch to £720. Newtownbutler Producer 360kg Ch to £880 (£244) 390kg Ch to £850, 230kg Ch to £740 (£322) 300kg Ch to £700, 250kg Ch to £700 (£280) and 230kg Ch to £655 (£285). Derrygonnelly Producer 370kg Ch to £870. Fivemiletown Producer 310kg Ch to £830 (£268). Lisnaskea Producer 370kg Ch to £830, 280kg Ch to £775 (£275) and 290kg Ch to £750. Belcoo Producer 330kg Lim to £800 and 270kg Lim to £730. Tempo Producer 320kg Lim to £775, 310kg Ch to £720, 290kg Ch to £700, 280kg Lim to £700, 270kg Lim to £655, and 260kg Sim to £640. Newtownbutler Producer 320kg Lim to £750, 300kg Lim to £720, 340kg Lim to £715, 330kg Lim to £700, and 230kg Lim to £500. Newtownbutler Producer 300kg Lim to £720 and 260kg Lim to £620. Lisnaskea Producer 260kg Ch to £705. Lisnaskea Producer 260kg AA to £700 (£269) 240kg AA to £595 (£248) 220kg AAs to £520 x 2 Garrison Producer 210kg Lim to £610 (£290).

WEANLING HEIFERS: Fivemiletown Producer 310kg Ch to £835 (£269) and 260kg Ch to £705 (£271) Fivemiletown Producer 270kg Lim to £800 (£296) and 280kg Lim to £750 (£268). Lisnaskea Producer 320kg Ch to £790 (£247) 360kg AA to £790, 330kg S/H to £785 (£238) and 300kg Ch to £720 (£240). Roscor Producer 350kg Ch to £785, 300kg Ch to £780 (£260) and 260kg Ch to £735 (£282). Derrylin Producer 360kg Ch to £755 and 330kg AA to £700. Garrison Producer 270kg S/H to £760 (£281) 220kg Lim to £620 (£282) and 240kg Lim to £570. Newtownbutler Producer 340kg Ch to £750 and 300kg Ch to £705. Newtownbutler Producer 300kg Lim to £745. Derrylin Producer 350kg Ch to £735 and 240kg Ch to £580. Garrison Producer 320kg AA to £700 and 300kg Lim to £700. Derrylin Producer 270kg Ch to £700 (£263) Lisbellaw Producer 250kg Lim to £665 (£266). Newtownbutler Producer 280kg AA to £630, 240kg Lim to £580, and 280kg AA to £570. Lisnaskea Producer 230kg Ch to £590 (£256).

STORE HEIFERS: Fintona Producer 520kg Ch to £1040 (£200) 530kg AA to £940 and 510kg AA to £920.

More stock required to supply this growing demand from a full attendance of buyers.