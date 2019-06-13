Weanling males sell to £900 at Lisnaskea Mart

A smaller entry of stock on offer at Lisnaskea Livestock Sales on Tuesday, June 11 sold to a very keen demand for all sorts with lots more stock required to supply a strong demand.

This week weanling males sold to £900 for a 370kg Charolais (£243) with others selling to £870 for a 360kg Simmental (£242) and smaller ones selling to £660 for a 260kg Charolais (£254).

Weanling heifers sold to £920 for a 500kg Aberdeen Angus (£184) and £890 for a 460kg Charolais (£193) with others selling to £835 twice for 380kg Charolais, smaller ones sold to £690 for a 300kg Charolais.

LEADING PRICES

STORE & WEANLING HEIFERS: Belturbet producer 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £920, Lisnaskea producer 460kg Charolais to £890 (£193), 300kg Charolais to £690 (£230), 320kg Aberdeen Angus to £625, 310kg Aberdeen Angus to £600 and 310kg Charolais to £535. Derrylin producer 380kg Charolais to £835 twice and 370kg Simmental to £690.

STORE & WEANLING MALES

Lisnaskea producer 370kg Charolais to £900 (£243), 370kg Aberdeen Angus to £795 (£215) and 330kg Charolais to £745 (£226), Lisbellaw producer 370kg Simmental to £870 (£242), Tempo producer 320kg Charolais to £770 (£240), Belturbet producer 350kg Aberdeen Angus to £790 (£226), Florencecourt producer 260kg Charolais to £660 (£254).

Magheraveely producer sold two Aberdeen Angus incalf heifers to £890 and £880.