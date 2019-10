Weanling steers and bulls selling to £800 at Lisnaskea Mart

A smaller entry on Tuesday, October 15 at Lisnaskea Livestock Sales sold to a steady demand with weanling steers and bulls selling to £800 for a 470kg Limousin with smaller ones selling to £680 for a 270kg Limousin (£252) and £610 for a 260kg Limousin (£234).

Weanling heifers sold to £765 for a 360kg Charolais (£212) and smaller sorts to £640 for a 220kg Charolais (£291).

Store heifers sold to £895 for a 470kg Charolais (£190) and selling to a top of £195 per 100kg for a 400kg Charolais to £780.

Sample prices as follows:

STORE HEIFERS

Lisnaskea producer 470kg Charolais to £895 (£190), 480kg Limousin to £900 (£187) and 400kg Limousin to £780 (£195), Tamlaght producer 510kg Saler to £880, 460kg Limousin to £855, 440kg Limousin to £850 and 480kg Charolais to £820.

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS

Lisnaskea producer 470kg Limousin to £800 and 350kg Limousin to £645. Derrylin producer 300kg Charolais to £750 (£250), 270kg Charolais to £600 (£222) and 230kg Charolais to £555 (£241), Co Antrim producer 370kg Aberdeen Angus to £735 x 3 and £730kg Aberdeen Angus to £730 x 2 Newtownbutler producer 310kg Limousin to £700, 340kg Limousin to £690 and 270kg Limousin to £680 (£252), Derrylin producer 340kg Aberdeen Angus to £690, 290kg Aberdeen Angus to £650, 320kg Aberdeen Angus to £640, 310kg Aberdeen Angus to £580, and 300kg Aberdeen Angus to £575. Derrylin producer 290kg Aberdeen Angus to £670, 290kg Limousin to £650, 330kg Limousin to £630, 330kg Aberdeen Angus to £600 and 240kg Limousin to £520. Rosslea producer 260kg Limousin to £610 (£234) and Newtownbutler producer 300kg Limousin to £580.

WEANLING HEIFERS

Magheraveely producer 360kg Charolais to £765 (£212), 370kg Charolais to £740, 360kg Charolais to £720 and 280kg Charolais to £600. Lisnaskea producer 360kg Limousin to £675, 310kg Limousin to £540 and 320kg Limousin to £525. Rosslea producer 330kg Charolais to £655. Newtownbutler producer 220kg Charolais to £640 (£291) 300kg Charolais to £565 and 250kg Charolais to £565. Derrylin producer 330kg Charolais to £610. Maguiresbridge producer 370kg Simmental to £610. Newtownbutler producer 320kg Limousin to £600. Lisnaskea producer 260kg Limousin to £490. Rosslea producer 230kg Limousin to £455.

More stock required to supply a growing demand.