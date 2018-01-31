WEATHER WARNING issued for ice in Northern Ireland

A yellow severe weather warning has been issued for ice in Northern Ireland.

The severe weather warning issued by the Met Office is valid between 6pm today and 10am tomorrow.

"Following a spell of rain, sleet and snow, temperatures will fall quickly allowing ice to form on untreated surfaces," reports the Met Office.

"Further showers of rain, sleet and snow will follow in the west on Thursday morning, potentially diluting overnight treatments.

"Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

"Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces are possible."

According to the Chief Forecaster's: "Rain sleet and snow will affect Northern Ireland and Wales this evening spreading to central and southeastern England during the night.

"Following this, skies will clear and ice is likely to form. Snow will mainly be away from northern facing coasts and on high ground above 200 m where 2-5 cm may accumulate, mainly in northern areas.

"Some temporary snow is possible to low levels at times."