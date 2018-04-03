Welcome funding boost will help Newry Show celebrate 150 years

Newry Show has received £8,200 from the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF) for an exciting project, to celebrate the 150 anniversary of the show.

The project focuses on collecting the stories and memories of the show through the past years and its contribution to the community of Newry rural and urban.

Newry Show is calling on those who have any connections with the show to hunt out old pictures, videos, past programmes, memorabilia that may be hiding at the back of a drawer or in the attic. The plan is to mount and exhibition covering the 150 years which will be launched at the show Saturday, June 30, at Newry Rugby Club.

Show chairman Kyle Henry said: “This is a great opportunity for Newry Show and the local community to celebrate 150 years of showing in the Newry area. The show is looking forward to all the memories of past shows that local people will bring to us. We already have some lovely examples of photographs thanks to the Gordon family who have been connected to the show for many years.

“We are grateful to Heritage Lottery Fund for their support that will enable us to set up a professional exhibition and conserve this important heritage.”

Paul Mullan, head of Heritage Lottery Fund in NI added: “We were delighted to fund this project which will explore the heritage of the Newry Show. Agriculture and rural heritage is a really rich part of NI’s diverse heritage. The project was funded through the Sharing Heritage programme which offers grants up to £10,000 to help communities explore their local heritage. It is thanks to all of you who play the National Lottery that we can continue to fund projects that are important to local communities.”

The Heritage Lottery Fund grant will enable the show to hire a researcher to lead this project. The show is being assisted by Newry and Mourne Museum and it is planned that the exhibition will tour local libraries and community venues.

Agricultural shows are an important part of the local heritage they are vibrant and living examples of the importance of farming to the rural economy and life. This collection of memorabilia, stories and artefacts will help record that influence through the past 150 years and set us up for the future. The material collected will be made available to the local museum for use in the future.

If you have any stories, photographs, artefacts than please contact the show on their Facebook page or Michelle Moloney at michellem37@gmail.com.