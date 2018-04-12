Wellbeing top of the agenda

As part of its ongoing commitment to employee health and welfare, Moy Park recently hosted its annual dedicated ‘Wellbeing Week’ at the company’s Craigavon site.

Celebrating a decade of the initiative, Wellbeing Week takes place at Moy Park’s sites across the UK throughout the year as part of the company’s wider wellbeing programme.

During the week, local employees were given the chance to speak to expert professionals from a range of local organisations including the Public Health Agency and PSNI bicycle safety team, to learn more about their general health, safety, fitness and welfare. Activities on offer included sports massages, reflexology, advice clinics and health screenings, which enabled staff to get their blood pressure, BMI and glucose levels checked.

Commenting on the programme, Bernie Woods, Moy Park HR Business Partner said: “Moy Park’s ‘Wellbeing Week’ has gone from strength-to-strength in the last ten years as we add more sessions and activities due to its overwhelming popularity with our staff. A focus on wellbeing, relaxation and health is essential both in and outside of the workplace to deal with ever-increasing busy lifestyles and schedules. By bringing in expert professionals, we can provide team members with the opportunity to take time out and learn more about how best to manage their health and wellbeing.”