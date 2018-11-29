When David met David the Wright man won at Magherafelt event!

The Magherafelt Ploughing Society’s recent match was held on excellent lands at Kilcronaghan, Tobermore attracting competitors from across the province and from as far away as Dublin.
Tremendous weather conditions meant competitors and spectators were able to thoroughly enjoy the day’s craic.
In between times, the competitors beavered away in a very closely contested match that had the judges going home with considerably less hair on their heads than when they arrived. Each of the David’s managed to just about sneak ahead in their respective classes and David Wright just managed to pip David Gill to take the championship of the field.
The society would like to take this opportunity to pay tribute to the judging that was undertaken by Messrs S Bowman, R Brown, G Murphy, D Percy, Wm Purcell, & H Simms and the results were as follows:
Tractor section
12” for the Ernest A Caldwell Cup
David Gill
Rodney Crawford
Allen McAnally
Jack Wright
Reversible for the F W Henderson Cup
David Wright
Adrian Jamison
Martin Stewart
Vintage Class 1 for the Magherafelt Ploughing Society Cup
James Adair
Jack O’Brien
Frankie Davidson
Edwin Murphy
Vintage (novice) for the Arthur Campbell Cup
Nigel Gamble
Gary Gratten
Cyril McGinnis (Dublin)
Stanley Moffatt
Best Back: David Gill
Best Hint: David Wright
Best Ins & Outs: David Gill
Best Ploughing by a Co Derry Ploughman & WA Lees Memorial cup: David Wright
Championship of the field & WR Harrison Cup: David Wright
The Society thanks the traders and businesses in the Magherafelt area and especially the main sponsors, Superseal Window Systems for their financial and other support, and thank all who helped to organise the event.