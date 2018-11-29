When David met David the Wright man won at Magherafelt event!

The Magherafelt Ploughing Society’s recent match was held on excellent lands at Kilcronaghan, Tobermore attracting competitors from across the province and from as far away as Dublin.

Tremendous weather conditions meant competitors and spectators were able to thoroughly enjoy the day’s craic.

Some of the younger members enjoying the day

In between times, the competitors beavered away in a very closely contested match that had the judges going home with considerably less hair on their heads than when they arrived. Each of the David’s managed to just about sneak ahead in their respective classes and David Wright just managed to pip David Gill to take the championship of the field.

The society would like to take this opportunity to pay tribute to the judging that was undertaken by Messrs S Bowman, R Brown, G Murphy, D Percy, Wm Purcell, & H Simms and the results were as follows:

Tractor section

12” for the Ernest A Caldwell Cup

Don Wright giving his grandson Jack some pointers

David Gill

Rodney Crawford

Allen McAnally

Jack Wright

Jonathan Cowan taking time out to talk to Tom Clyde

Reversible for the F W Henderson Cup

David Wright

Adrian Jamison

Martin Stewart

Adrian Jamison who came a very close 2nd in his class

Vintage Class 1 for the Magherafelt Ploughing Society Cup

James Adair

Jack O’Brien

Frankie Davidson

Edwin Murphy

Vintage (novice) for the Arthur Campbell Cup

David Wright on his way to winning

Nigel Gamble

Gary Gratten

Cyril McGinnis (Dublin)

Stanley Moffatt

Best Back: David Gill

Best Hint: David Wright

Best Ins & Outs: David Gill

Best Ploughing by a Co Derry Ploughman & WA Lees Memorial cup: David Wright

Championship of the field & WR Harrison Cup: David Wright

The Society thanks the traders and businesses in the Magherafelt area and especially the main sponsors, Superseal Window Systems for their financial and other support, and thank all who helped to organise the event.