White’s Oats teams up with ultra-cyclist Joe Barr for success

White’s Oats, Northern Ireland’s largest porridge and oat cereal brand partnered with ultra-endurance cyclist Joe Barr as he embarked on his ultimate challenge to date.

Joe, who recently turned 60, and is considered an Irish cycling legend has a string of world endurance titles to his name but he recently battled 3,070 miles of road and gruelling conditions across America to scoop the most coveted title yet for Ultra Cyclists; ‘RAAM’ or Race Across America, age-category winner.

To put it into context, RAAM is twice the distance of the Tour de France but completed in half the time. It crosses 12 states from California to Maryland, climbs over three mountain ranges and crosses three deserts where temperatures can hit 45 c. What makes the feat remarkable is the fact that Race Across America is non-stop. As soon as racers cross the start line the clock doesn’t stop until they cross the finish line. It’s so challenging that close to half of the racers DNF or do not finish.

Danielle McBride, brand manager of White’s Oats, said: “We are hugely proud of what Joe has achieved and honoured to have supported Joe and his team on his nutritional journey to RAAM and during his 3,000 + miles across America with our porridge oats and granolas. Oats are often referred to as mighty and humbling and this perfectly sums up Joe Barr the cyclist and the man, after such an impressive personal and professional achievement.”

Joe’s daily diet consisted of White’s Jumbo Organic Oats, Toatly Oaty instant sachets and granolas. With limited time and prep space on the road, convenience and ease of use were key. Porridge was a staple but White’s Jumbo Organic Oats were also made into Joe’s performance race bars, fuelling him on the road for those long hours and highlighting the versatility of the powerful humble oat.

Jill Mooney, Joe’s partner and performance nutritionist, said: “When we were looking for a trusted and quality nutrition partner for Joe’s biggest challenge to date, White’s seemed the perfect fit. Joe’s performance depends on the highest quality ingredients and when you consider that White’s has over 177 years of heritage and milling expertise and with over 49 Great Taste Awards, the quality speaks for itself.”