Why athletes should ‘Milk It’ says dietitian

Leading sports nutritionists and top athletes came together to share their knowledge at the Dairy Council for Northern Ireland’s (DCNI) annual sports nutrition conference.

Professor Louise Burke, Chief of Nutrition Strategy at the Australian Institute of Sport, was joined by Ruth Wood–Martin, Head of Nutrition at the IRFU, world champion boxer Kellie Harrington and rower and double sculls world silver medallist Dr Philip Doyle in speaking to an audience of sporting and health professionals.

Professor Burke presented the latest scientific research around the importance of a calcium-rich diet for athletes at this year’s ‘Milk It’ Performance Nutrition Seminar at W5, Odyssey, Belfast, part of the ‘Milk it for all it’s worth’ programme. The Nutrition Seminar is designed to communicate the importance of nutrition for sport and a healthy, active lifestyle, including the potential role of milk.

Professor Burke who has gained global recognition for her contribution to sports nutrition provided an insight into the latest research on calcium and bone health in athletes including a study carried out by her team at the Australian Institute of Sport in collaboration with Monash and Queensland universities.

She said: “Our work has shown that a boost of calcium–rich dairy foods before exercise may help to counteract the drop in blood calcium levels and increased bone breakdown that occurs in some endurance athletes, and which may contribute to poorer bone health. This study was carried out in elite women cyclists, but it applies just as well to recreational cyclists, and other athletes who take part in non–weight–bearing exercise. The high dairy breakfast also contributes to other sports nutrition goals such as helping to fulfil protein requirements.”

Chaired by Dr Sharon Madigan, Head of Performance Nutrition, Sport Ireland Institute, the conference also heard from Ruth Wood–Martin, Head of Nutrition at the IRFU on fuelling the Irish team before and during the Rugby World Cup in Japan, and athletes Kellie Harrington and Philip Doyle on the role of nutrition in their training and performance.

Dr Carole Lowis, Nutritionist with the Dairy Council said: “Professor Burke’s work is recognised on a global scale, so we are extremely grateful that she has taken the time to offer sports nutrition professionals here in Northern Ireland first–hand access to her knowledge and experience.”

