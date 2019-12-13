Why look at the Fleckvieh breed?

The new breeding season is now in full swing so why should you look at the Fleckvieh breed?

Whether we like it or not, environmental controls are going to play a big part in the future of farming.

On-going studies across Europe on carbon footprint show the Fleckvieh cow to excel in this area due to her ability to produce large volumes of quality milk with the added bonus of quality beef and a long lasting cow.

SQ Flecvieh’s new brochure features the top Proven and Genomic bulls in the breed. As usual they are selling Bulls with excellent udders and the ability to produce large volumes of milk.

HERZSCHLAG is back after an accident.

He has a TMI of 134 +1433kg of milk and +0.20% fat and -0.01 protein. With a combined +127kg of fat and protein. With over 4000 daughters in his proof he is 97% rel. Two other proven Bulls are Evergreen and Pandora. Evergreen has 8000 daughters in his proof and with +833 for milk and good fat and protein he is breeding averaged sized cows.

Pandora has stood the test of time with 13,000 daughters in his proof - what you see is what you get. They are tall dairy cows with super udders and very good feet and legs. He is still +539 for milk and 109 for udder score. A new Bull on the list is Wertvoll with 133 for udder score and +868kg for milk he is breeding tall dairy cows with near perfect udders. With the ever growing list of Genomic Bulls available such as GS W1, GS What Else, Walcot and HillyBill. They all have high TMI’s with loads of milk and very good udders. 75% of all cows AI’d across the world are now bred to Genomic Bulls. You can’t hold back the future.

For more information contact Jim Hamilton on 07590444732.