Why not invest in your future with CAFRE?

The College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) invites you to its October open days to find out about the excellent courses and careers available in the agri-food and land-based sectors.

CAFRE open days are timed to coincide with students completing university applications through UCAS and also with the opening of its own Further Education course applications for students leaving school after GCSEs in June 2019.

Loughry Campus, Cookstown provides courses in food technology, food business management and food design and nutrition. Loughry’s open day is on Tuesday 9th October from 3pm to 8pm, so come along and check out what Loughry can offer you.

Greenmount Campus, Antrim is well known as the main provider of courses in agriculture, floristry, horticulture, land-based engineering and veterinary nursing. If you are interested in any of these subjects, come along to the open day on Wednesday 10th October from 3pm to 8pm.

Enniskillen Campus offers the widest range of equine courses in Ireland. Come along on Saturday 13th October at 12 noon for information on equine, farriery and work-based agriculture programmes.

All of CAFRE’s courses will prepare you for a successful career in your chosen industry and make extensive use of the excellent teaching and practical facilities at each campus.

Thinking College… Discover CAFRE and join the college at one of the October open days.

For further information: telephone 0800 0284291; email: enquiries@cafre.ac.uk or visit the website at www.cafre.ac.uk