‘Widow’s paradise’ comes to Kilkeel

After a very successful return to the stage in recent months, Rathfriland Young Farmers’ Club are bringing their hilariously funny three act play ‘Widows Paradise’ to Mourne next weekend for a last chance to see them in action.

The Sam Cree Play, entitled Widows Paradise, is a three act comedy set in the 1960s. The action of the play takes place in a “luxury” caravan with five ladies embarking on a “strictly women only” holiday, set beautifully in the Cranfield countryside!

Ruby (played by Roberta Simmons) is a strong-willed widow with a decided distaste for all men, and is adamant to make the other four ladies follow her lead and write-off the opposite sex for a life of peace and tranquility.

Her three musketeers follow somewhat bewildered with the quest - Lucy (played by Lois Bingham) is a ditzy loveable character who must hide her never-ending faith in finding true love. Vanessa, another widow (played by Linda Cochrane) is comically only interested in the finer things in life but has she an agenda of her own in taking this trip?

Then we have Rachel, (played by Rachael McMinn) a relationship lightweight, who’s overall fear of men makes her one of the most entertaining characters thrown into the female mix.

These four self-confessed “widows” are followed by Ruby’s gorgeous young daughter Sylvia (played by Alison Gracey) who has been taken along on the trip to learn from their mistakes.

A subsequent case of “mistaken caravan identity” sees the “Widows Paradise” thrown into disarray with the arrival of no nonsense alpha-male Harry (played by Colin McMinn), his dim-witted side-kick Ernie (played by Scott Moorhead) and Harry’s handsome young son Alan (played by Stephen Gordon). Add to the mix a couple of surprise visitors in the form of Wilfred (Francis Lively) and Farmer John (John McCabe) and there’s a basis for chaos. What was supposed to be a scene of peace and tranquility turns into a riotous clash of the sexes!!

The play is produced and directed by no stranger to the stage at Rathfriland, Francis Lively with assistance from Jennifer Livingstone and Dr. Alan Turtle both from White Heather Players. The club and committee would sincerely like to thank these individuals for all their time, dedication and direction over this last few months to ensure that the club keeps up the tradition of staging a three act play.

Due to their success at home in Rathfriland, they have also been on tour throughout the province performing to large audiences in Dromore, Newtownards and Irvinestown.

For your chance to see what everyone else has been talking about come along to Kilkeel Primary School on Friday, May 11. The doors open at 7.30pm and the curtain up at 8pm.

The cost will be £10 for adults and £5 for children (under 16). Group discounts are also available.

If you require further information or tickets please contact any cast member, Rathfriland YFC club leader, Stephen Gordon on 07871 039 833 or Jill Macauley on 07720 429 302.