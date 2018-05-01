Will it be third time lucky for bouncy, busy-bee Biki?

Football-loving Border collie Biki is a sweetheart but is also ‘bananas’! Could she be the paw-fect pooch for your farm?

Bouncy border collie Biki is full of life and bursting with energy - which seems to have been a little bit much for previous owners to handle.

Bouncy border collie Biki

Now the sweet-natured three-year-old is hoping to find her paw-fect match - an owner who can keep up with her on walks and on the pitch.

Biki was taken in by the RSPCA in October. Her latest stint in kennels is her third as the poor girl proved too energetic for her previous two homes who returned her to the RSPCA’s Macclesfield branch in Cheshire. She was originally rescued by the animal welfare charity in September 2016 when her elderly owner was sadly taken into care.

Carmen Cole, from RSPCA Macclesfield, SE Cheshire & Buxton branch, said: “Biki is bananas - and that’s what makes her unique!

“She’s got tonnes of energy and is extremely active so we’re looking for a new owner who will be able to keep up with her on long walks and play sessions in the garden.

“She’s incredibly sweet, once she gets to know you, and is very obedient, simply wanting to please.

“She has such a soft side and loves to curl up beside you on the sofa in the evening.”

RSPCA staff are hoping to find this busy-bee a rural home with experienced dog owners who can help work on her socialisation and can continue her training.

Biki is very alert and can react to loud noises so would be best in an adult-only home with no other pets in a quiet location away from busy roads.

“She’s such a fun girl who really enjoys playtime and absolutely loves footballs,” Carmen added.

“We really, really hope it’ll be third time lucky for Biki and that her new owners will be her forever home.

“We all love her for the crazy, loving girl she is and we know someone else will too.

“She’s such a wonderful dog and we know there is someone out there who will be her paw-fect match - we just need to find them!”

For more information about Biki check out her online profile or contact RSPCA Macclesfield by calling 01625 669620 or emailing enquiries@rspca-macclesfield.org.uk.