Will you donate a female calf to Bóthar?

Bóthar’s annual Spring Calf Appeal is asking farmers to donate a female Friesian calf that can be reared and put in-calf, so that in approximately 18 months time, the in-calf heifer will be ready to be sent to a struggling family in the developing world.

The appeal has been a very successful way of getting good quality animals for Bóthar’s dairy cow projects in countries such as Rwanda, Albania and Kosovo.

Calves donated to the appeal will be hand-reared by inmates at Shelton Abbey Open Prison, Co. Wicklow and Loughan House Open Prison, Co. Cavan.

Once they mature, in approximately 18 months time, they will be transported to needy families in the developing world. During this time, the recipient families will get expert training in livestock care, so they are fully prepared to look after their Irish dairy cow.

Receiving the gift of an Irish dairy cow is like winning the lotto for a poor farming family.

The moment the heifer calves and starts to produce milk is the moment life changes for the family. Irish dairy cows can produce up to 20 litres of milk per day, whereas for example in Rwanda, the local, indigenous cow produces just one litre per day. The income earned from the sale of surplus milk means better health, a better standard of living and better education prospects. It is truly life-changing.

Appeal organiser Pat Mullins is delighted with the success of the appeal. “I meet with farmers all over the country and the feedback from this appeal is so positive. It has been a particularly difficult year for farming in this country but I know that the farmers will come out and support this appeal because they know the value of this animal and the life-changing gift it is. This appeal is targeted towards securing good quality calves but we also need funds to transport the in-calf heifers so if there are non-dairy farmers out there that would like to get involved in getting the animals there, I would encourage them to get in touch.

I’ve seen first-hand the difference this animal makes. Mothers who were literally at a point of no return, have been able to transform their lives, send their children to university and basically have a completely different outcome in life, and it is all because of the mighty cow and the farmer who donated it,” he said.

Just over 650 calves have been generously donated to the ‘Spring Calf Appeal’ by farmers, business people, schools and community groups across the country.

If you would like to donate a dairy calf to Bóthar please contact Pat Mullins, Bóthar on Freephone 1800 268 463 or email patmullins@bothar.ie or visit www.bothar.ie

The Spring Calf Appeal will run until 31st March 2020.